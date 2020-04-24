Obituary: GRETA JANE (HAMANN) GUILINGER

December 20, 1943 - April 18, 2020
Greta Jane Guilinger, 76, of Island City, passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her residence of seven years, La Grande Post Acute Rehabilitation.
Greta was born on December 20, 1943, in San Francisco, California, to Waldo and Jane (Smith) Hamann. She graduated from Orland High School. She was married to Dewayne Peterson for 20 years and had two daughters. They later divorced. She then married Glen Guilinger.
Greta was a loving mother and wife. She enjoyed riding horses, dogs, crafting and bargain hunting. She was a member of the Rainbows for Girls.
Greta is survived by her daughters, Lisa Lenker (Dan) of Island City, Oregon, and Tammy Peterson of Corning, California; five grandchildren, Melissa Costello, Brandi Hewitt, Monica White, Sara Hill and Clayton Lenker; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen; parents, Waldo and Jane; brother, Jon Hamann; and grandson, Randy Dewayne Duby.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Hwy 30, La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.