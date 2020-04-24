Obituary: H. EVELYN (WITHAM) RYAN

August 27, 1945 - April 15, 2020
Evelyn was born in Baker to Harvey and Hertha Witham and was a fifth-generation Bakerite. She graduated from Baker High School in 1963 and attended Eastern Oregon College. In 1964 she married Robert Ryan and they had three children.
For many years they lived in Great Falls, Montana, and in 2000 moved to Scranton to be near their children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and nothing made her happier than to have her family around her dining room table. She was also a devoted church member and help to build many churches in communities.
She is survived by her husband, Bob of Allentown, PA; three children, Mike Ryan, Mollie Peiren, both of Wallkill, NY, and Mitch Ryan of Factoryville, NJ; two grandchildren, Brady and Jake; three sisters, Jeanne Schumacher of Baker City, Reba Sharp of Beaverton and Anna Baum of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Hertha, and a much loved grandmother, Maudie, who always referred to her as “sissy.”
