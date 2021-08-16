April 28, 1943 - August 3, 2021
Hershell Ray Parker, 78, of Cove, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held at Cove Cemetery on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 10 a.m. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Hershell was born on April 28, 1943, in Hot Springs, Arkansas, to Felton and Dora (Herron) Parker. He resided in Visalia, California, and Cove, Oregon. He attended Union Elementary School and Mt. Whitney High School. He married Maxine King and they were happily married for 57 years.
Hershell was self-employed as a drywall contractor and general contractor. He was an outdoorsman, loved hunting in early years, and in his later years, he loved watching the wildlife, deer, elk, quail, etc.
Hershell is survived by his wife, Maxine; children, Kelly Hackwith (Jordan) and Shawn Parker (Amber), both of Cove, Oregon; four grandchildren, Boss Levi, Jaren, Micah Shae and Kendra; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his parents, Felton and Dora; sisters, Ruby and Myrtle; and brother, Furmon.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.