January 23, 1939 - January 7, 2021
Howard Ernest Castle, 81, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021, of natural causes. A military service was held on July 10 at the VFW Complex in La Grande, Oregon.
Howard was born on Jan. 23, 1939, to Lloyd Merle Castle and Hazel Riggs. Howard lived in Sheridan, Wyoming, until he joined the United States Navy in 1956 after high school. Howard retired from the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
Howard was especially proud of his service on the nuclear submarine USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635 of Submarine Squadron Eighteen), where he served on the Blue Crew as storekeeper. The Sam Rayburn was a member of the 41 for Freedom — a ballistic missile submarine.
Howard is survived by his wife, Karla Sue Castle of La Grande, Oregon; children, Teri Renee Pelesky of Chinook, Montana, Lori Sue Miller and Pamala Jean Castle of Billings, Montana, Howard Ernest Castle II of Falls Church, Virginia, Kerry Dawn Colvin and David Colvin of La Grande, Oregon; grandchildren, Ken D. Pelesky II, Kathryn Mitchell, Steven James Castle, Matthew Carl Schaefer, Charlie Ernest Miller, Brianna Lynn Hutchinson, Susan Renee Ness, Henry James Castle, Kristopher Michael Durnal and Kesha Dawn Durnal; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, James Noland Cosco of Sheridan, Wyoming, Donald Lloyd Castle of Richmond, Kentucky, Daniel Wayne Castle of Campbellsville, Kentucky, and Darla Jean Johnson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Howard is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Richard Allen Castle.
A BBQ was held after the service at the home of Kerry and Dave Colvin.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.