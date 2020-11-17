January 14, 1929 - October 26, 2020
Jack Vincent Smith, 91, of Sumpter, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at his daughter’s residence.
Jack was born on January 14, 1929, in North Branch, Kansas, to Claude and Ruth (Calahan) Gutscher. He was raised in various locations, spending the last 30 years of his life in Sumpter, Oregon. He married Ona Mae Clark on June 17, 1950, and they were together until her passing in 2017.
Jack was employed as a steel worker and a logger. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, woodworking and gold mining. He was a volunteer for the Sumpter Fire Department and a member of the Sumpter Valley Blue Mountain Snowmobile Club.
Jack is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Jeri Lynn and Tim Barker of La Grande, Oregon, and Jackie Rae and Craig Wall of Camano Island, Washington; 12 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ona; parents, Claude and Ruth; and great-grandson, Jacob.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.