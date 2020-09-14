September 15, 1993 - March 28, 2020
In all his warmth and beauty, Jacob Michael McAllister, 26, our loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on March 28, 2020. He was a peaceful companion and source of strength for his family and friends.
Jacob was born in La Grande, Oregon, on September 15, 1993. From the time he was a young boy with a love for his fishing pole, Jacob fostered a deep appreciation for nature and wild places. He loved the Grande Ronde Valley and surrounding wilderness. He found himself at home among the elk herds grazing the high prairie and with the nighthawk flying overhead at dusk and dawn.
Knowing Jacob was to embrace the beauty of nature and the adventure of the great outdoors. He explored Mount Emily, the Blue Mountains, and the Eagle Cap Wilderness. His passions moved with the seasons of the valley — snowboarding, hiking, searching for antler sheds, hunting game birds, bear, and elk, and following the steelhead runs. Jacob loved to prepare and share his bounty in his own special dishes of wild game at family gatherings.
After high school, Jacob worked as a skiffman in Alaska, commercial fishing for salmon on a 58-foot purse seiner with a five-man crew. He loved those northern adventures and the friendships that grew there, but he always returned home in time for the September elk hunt with his father on Huckleberry Mountain.
Jacob loved his friends and family deeply, and we all loved him in return. He was genuine, loyal, thoughtful, and found pleasure in taking care of people — keeping friends company through difficult times. He cared for his grandmother Rose Carper as she aged at home. Jacob was goofy, funny, and mischievous, always laughing with people, never at them. His life dreams were honest and humble — worthy work and the chance to someday raise a family in the land that he loved and wanted always to call home.
Above all else, Jacob will be remembered and missed for his heart: full of love, kindness, sincere and rare empathy, and acceptance for all those who entered his world. Jacob is missed every day by his mother Cynthia Carper, his father Michael McAllister, his sisters Hailey McAllister and Kyann McAllister Sholtes, his nephew Beckett Sholtes, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and all his many friends. He is predeceased by his devoted grandparents Rose and Lewis “Dude” Carper and Tom and Barbara McAllister.
A memorial gathering will be planned when it is safe to travel and gather. Until then, our family asks those wishing to honor Jacob’s memory to savor a twilight sky and offer random acts of kindness in his name.
