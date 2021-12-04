April 26, 1935 - November 24, 2021
James Clark Lundy Sr., a fifty-two year resident in the Grande Ronde Valley, died at his home in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Jim Lundy was born on April 26, 1935, in Caldwell, Idaho, to Glen W. and Bernice (Mayes) Lundy. He grew up in Idaho, Oregon, and California as his father moved from farming to preaching. Jim was one of four children, with two older sisters and a younger brother.
Jim served in the United States Army during 1954-55, stationed in Korea before returning to use his GI benefits to attend Oregon State University. He earned a degree in Business Administration and Food Science, graduating in June 1958.
While attending OSU he met Judy Altmiller, whose family had moved to Oregon from Oklahoma. They married on September 12, 1958, and would share 63 years and raise five children together.
Jim began his career with the Oregon State System of Higher Education in the OSU business office the month he graduated. Except for an 18-month detour through Boeing in Federal Way Washington, during 1962-63, he worked as an Oregon State higher education administrator until his retirement from Eastern Oregon University in 1992. He returned to OSU for several years following his work at Boeing, moving to Eastern Oregon College in 1967. During his time at Eastern he progressed from Business Manager to Vice President of Business Affairs, gathering various additional tasks over the years. He taught Accounting, oversaw numerous building projects and Physical Plant Operations at Eastern Oregon. After retiring Jim continued his service to Eastern Oregon University as EOU Foundation treasurer and board member.
One of his most meaningful extracurricular activities was as Rodeo Coach. Jim and Judy made this a family experience and he learned from the student team members as well as providing guidance. (Side benefit, cowboy hat and boots add height!) This is when he began his life-long side-gig officiating at wedding ceremonies for student couples and others, including all his children. Jim served in a ministerial capacity for colleagues, community, friends, and family throughout his adult life.
Jim Lundy was active in church and civic organizations from his youth onward. He was an elder at the church of Christ in La Grande, a member of Rotary, Lions, 4-H leader, and mayor and city council member for Cove. He was reliably available for church, school, and community activities that needed his time and energetic support.
Jim's time away from work was spent golfing, gardening, camping, beekeeping, and fishing. He enjoyed all these activities more if they were shared with friends and family. He directed youth camps for Irondyke Christian Camp, where he introduced years of campers to the joy of fishing. Many friends shared the produce from his gardens (especially the pumpkin patch), and he shared the critical task of beekeeping with his grandsons.
Jim and Judy had five children and were closely connected to both extended families. Family reunions were regular yearly events and new additions were always welcome. Jim and Judy have 17 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren (and counting!).
Jim Lundy's many interests and activities were all directed by his belief in God and his faith in the promise brought by His son, Jesus. Jim followed the example set by his own father in continuing to study, learn, and share the truth that guided his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy, and their five children, James Lundy Jr., Lori Stadler, Mary Lundy, Braden Lundy, and Brenda Harlan, as well as his two sisters, Mary Biszmeier and Carolyn York.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Dalton Gardens Church of Christ in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. A memorial service in La Grande, Oregon, will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at the Gilbert Center on EOU campus.
Contributions in memory of Jim Lundy may be made to the Jim Lundy Civic Scholarship at Eastern Oregon University Foundation, One University Blvd., La Grande, OR 97850, or Great Northwest Christian Camps@GNWCC.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.