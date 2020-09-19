October 27, 1949 - August 29, 2020
James “Jim” Dale Standley II, age 70, of La Grande died August 29, 2020, at his home.
James was born on October 27, 1949, the son of James Dale Standley I and Gale Jean (Sturdivant) Standley in La Grande, Oregon. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1967. He served with the Navy Construction Battalion, known as the Seabees, during the Vietnam War.
After his honorable discharge he attended Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon University. On December 15, 1978 he married Sally Pam Bruce in La Grande. His family established the farm on Standley Lane in 1863 and he owned and operated J-S Ranch as well as Dream Builders Contracting.
He loved farming, building, working, fixing anything, music, singing, church and God. His favorite bands were The Beatles, Three Dog Night, Casting Crowns, Mercy Me, and Selah. He was involved with FFA and taught a tractor and an auto mechanic 4-H club. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, working, going on drives with his favorite MommyO’s (Sally) and watching football (he was a Ducks fan). He especially loved spending time with his wife and soulmate, Sally, as well as the rest of his beloved family. Jim was known to be the gentlest, kindest, loving, witty, loyal husband and father and friend to all.
Survivors include his wife, Sally Standley of La Grande; children, Jeff Standley of Gig Harbor, Washington, Dana Standley of Meridian, Idaho, James Dale “JD” Standley III and Aaron C. Standley of La Grande, and Melissa Ann Standley. He also is survived by his brother David Standley and wife Carol, seven grandchildren and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents J. Dale and Jean Standley, and sisters, Mary Lou Standley and Linda Standley Gothie.
A Harvest Party will be held in his honor, on September 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the family farm, 63690 Standley Lane, La Grande. Please bring a chair for seating, canopies will be provided. Private burial will be at the Summerville Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels~Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Memorial contributions can be made in Jim’s name to the 4-H Club, 10507 N McAlister Road #9, La Grande, OR 97850; the La Grande High School FFA Chapter, 708 K Avenue, La Grande, OR 97850; or OHSU Liver Transplant Program, Portland, OR.
