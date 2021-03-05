March 8, 1941 - October 23, 2020
Jim Thompson, of Cove, passed away October 23, 2020, at his home with his family near his favorite elk-viewing spot. Jim was 79. A family graveside service was held at the Cove Cemetery on October 30, 2020.
James Elbert (Jim) Thompson was the youngest of three children born to John Elbert Thompson and Mary Dickerson Thompson on March 8, 1941, in Butler, Missouri, on the family dairy farm. Jim moved westward with his family to the Parma, Idaho, area in 1945 and eventually, in 1950, to the Thompson farm near the Big Bend of the Snake River area not far from Adrian, Oregon. Growing up on the farm, Jim learned the value of hard work from his parents.
While attending high school, Jim was a member of student government, the Adrian Antelope Letterman’s Club and the school’s FFA program. It was in high school that Jim’s love of athletics grew. Jim excelled in football, basketball and baseball for the Antelopes earning many district, regional and state honors. Highlights included the Antelopes 1958 and 1959 Oregon high school baseball titles. Jim graduated with the Adrian class of 1959. After high school, football led Jim to Boise Junior College (now Boise State University) before eventually continuing his education at Eastern Oregon College (now EOU) graduating in 1963 with a degree in education.
That same year, Jim married Barbara “Bobbi” Johnson on June 16, 1963, in Vale, Oregon beginning a 57-year marriage. Later, in December, Jim was hired by the La Grande School District to teach fifth and sixth grade at the old Island City School. In all, Jim spent 32 years working for the school district with additional stops at Central Elementary School, the old La Grande Junior High School and, in 1976, Jim became the first principal of the new La Grande Middle School. Jim’s many years in the school district resulted in many close relationships with staff members and students and their families. After retirement, Jim always looked forward to the next conversation he’d have with someone he’d worked with or had as a student in school. These moments were especially treasured by Jim!
In 1990, Jim and Bobbi purchased a small acreage in Cove, Oregon. Working tirelessly but cherishing every moment, they would plant a large garden each year, tend their many fruit trees and maintain several trout ponds. When not keeping the place up, Jim would enjoy watching the deer, elk and turkeys that frequented his home. Jim was involved in the Cove Sportsman Club and was a supporter of the Cove School District. Jim's love of athletics continued throughout his lifetime as he could frequently be spotted near a playing field or seated courtside for ball games in La Grande, Cove or Imbler where he enjoyed rooting for his grandchildren at their events and games.
Through the years, Jim enjoyed coaching his sons’ Little League teams, restoring and driving classic pickups and Mustangs, hunting and fishing with treasured friends and family, gun collecting and enjoying the splendor of all that nature provided. But Jim’s greatest love was that for his family, their accomplishments, and their endeavors. He was a trusted source of advice and a giver of encouragement. Jim’s love for his family was unconditional. He was loyal, generous and caring and worked to instill confidence in others through his words and actions.
Jim seemingly never met a stranger and could find something to visit about with nearly anyone. Jim was known to never be at a loss for words — for very long! Jim was a keeper of treasured stories and memories and a teller of a good hunting or fishing tale. His kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Jim is survived by his wife, Bobbi of Cove, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Sophia Thompson of La Grande, Oregon; son and daughter-in-law, Troy Thompson and Jody Fife of Roseburg, Oregon; granddaughter, Demetria Thompson of La Grande, Oregon; grandson, Nick Thompson and wife, Holly, of Imbler, Oregon; two great grandchildren, Ava and Taysom Thompson; stepsister, Margy Thompson and family; stepbrother, Win Ludy and family; sister-in-law, Ginny Johnson and family; and numerous other extended family members. Jim also is survived by many dear long-time friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, John Thompson; mother, Mary Ludy; twin sisters, Arlene and Alice Thompson; stepfather, Reginald Ludy; in-laws, Bill and Frances Johnson; and brother-in-law, Bill Johnson.
A celebration of Jim’s life is planned later this year. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Jim’s memory may choose the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, the Imbler Education Foundation or a charity of choice.
