July 6, 1950 - January 28, 2021
James Herbert Jones (Souza), 70, of La Grande, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at his residence. A Rosary will be held at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church on Friday, February 12, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 2 p.m. The first 70 people will be allowed in the church. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Video" button near the bottom of the home page just before 1:30 p.m.
Jim was born on July 6, 1950, in Monett, Missouri, to James Lewis Jones and Ruth A. Long. Jim grew up in Missouri, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, North Carolina and Southern Illinois. He graduated from high school in Marion, Illinois, where he received a Bausch and Lomb award in mathematics and was offered a full scholarship to Southern Illinois University. Jim opted to study at University of Illinois in Champaign, where he earned his B.S. with high honors in math and computer science.
He met his wife, Linda, in Johnston City, Illinois, in 1969, and they married in 1972. The couple moved to Eugene, Oregon, where Jim taught mathematics as a graduate student at the University of Oregon. He and Linda then moved back to Illinois, where he was employed at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale for five years.
In 1976, Jim and Linda finally settled in La Grande, Oregon, where he took a position at Grande Ronde Hospital as a nuclear medicine technologist. During his 45-year career there, Jim became a beloved fixture at GRH, never once changing his office. He was especially known for his kindness, intelligence and selflessness.
Jim's activities and interests were indeed extensive. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, La Grande Rifle and Pistol Club, and Grande Ronde Fitness Center. He was also a talented violinist and guitarist, an avid reader with an encyclopedic brain, an outdoor enthusiast and local expert, and a daily fitness buff who studied languages while cranking out miles on the elliptical. Jim collected stamps, coins and rocks and loved to take pictures. He loved aviation and dreamed of being a fighter pilot. Although his vision was never quite good enough for that, Jim logged thousands of virtual miles doing flight simulations at home in his computer chair. He was also quite the beer connoisseur, saving labels from interesting bottles of ale that he'd enjoyed. Above all, Jim was a family man, taking a special interest in whatever was important to his wife and children. For this, he will be forever remembered.
Jim is survived by Linda Ann Jones, his wife of 48 years; children, Benjamin Randolph Jones, Daniel Lewis Jones and David Douglas Jones; siblings, Maggie Daniel and Johnathan Jones; half siblings, Theresa Massey, Angela Lehmberg, John Souza, Elizabeth Campbell, Regina Souza and Russell Souza; and stepfather, Dr. Renato Souza. Another sibling, Christine Bassett, is deceased, as are both of Jim's parents.
Flowers may be sent to the church, and donations in Jim's honor should be directed to Oregon Public Broadcasting, 7140 S. Macadam Avenue, Portland, OR 97219.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.