January 25, 1944 - July 6, 2021
James Ollis Yost passed away early July 6, 2021, at his home in Enterprise. James was born in Enterprise on January 25, 1944, to Paul and Gladys Yost. He attended school in Enterprise and later enrolled at Blue Mountain Community College. He served in the Army and returned to help his father farm in Wallowa Count.y He continued to farm and ranch his entire life.
James enjoyed golfing, playing cards, rafting the Snake River, trips to the Coast, and occasional visits to the Wildhorse Casino. James was a member of the Elks, Jaycees, Wallowa County Cattlemen's Association, and served on the Enterprise School Board. He earned Oregon Outstanding Farmer of the Year in the Jaycees.
On August 14, 1965, he married Vicky Daggett. They had two children. They would later divorce.
James is survived by his son, Tony (Donna) Yost; daughter, Jill (Jim) Hite; and grandchildren, Alona and Lydia Yost, and Emma and Hayden Hite. He is also survived by his siblings, Jay and Dave Yost. James was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Gladys Yost.
A celebration of the life of James Yost will be held at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on Saturday, September 18, at 2 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.