June 20, 1935 - February 7, 2021
James William Wiseman, 85, of La Grande, Oregon, died peacefully on February 7, 2021.
Born in Caldwell, Idaho, on June 20, 1935, to Julia and Gilbert Wiseman, Jim settled in La Grande at a young age. After completing high school, he served in the US Armed Forces 1st Infantry, at Fort Riley Kansas, SP(3). Upon release from active duty and transfer to the US Army Reserve, Jim returned to La Grande and married the love of his life, Joanne Hester Glenn, of Summerville. Together, they moved to Portland where Jim completed his Bachelor of Science at Portland State (1961). Jim and Joanne then returned to La Grande where Jim became the VP of sales at Lynch Motor Co. and later, the owner operator of his own specialty advertising firm, The Merle Company.
As a devoted father, Jim loved to picnic and snowmobile with his family and never missed a swim meet, track, cross country or 4-H event. He was ever present in Jeff, Jennifer Jo and his grandsons’ early and later life activities.
During their retirement years, Jim and Joanne purchased a vacation home on Lopez Island, Washington. There they enjoyed their friends, family and grandsons’ visits and made many dear friends with whom they would cruise the waters and enjoy the San Juan Islands lifestyle. Jim loved being on the water where the ocean air made him feel “alive and free.”
Jim was constantly in touch with friends near and far and generously supported numerous local charities and causes. He was an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church and cherished the congregation and the community of friendship and grace that he found there.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Joanne; daughter, Jennifer Jo (Somers) of Danville California; and grandsons, Theodore Somers and Eli Somers, both of Danville, California; and his precious beagle, Daisy Daisy. Jim is predeceased by his son, Jeffery Glenn Wiseman; brothers, Gary and Lynne; and sisters, Arlene (Kingsley) and Donna (Knapp).
At a future date, a private ceremony will be held for Jim at Summerville Cemetery.
