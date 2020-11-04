October 31, 2020
Jeffery Glenn Wiseman, 57, of Cove, died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020.
An intrepid nature lover with a heart as big as the outdoors, Jeff is survived by his beloved parents, Jim and Joanne of La Grande; sister, Jennifer Jo of Danville, California; nephews, Theo of San Francisco, California, and Eli of Davis, California; and his cherished companion, Carmen and her daughter, Gabby, of Cove.
Services for Jeff will be held at a time to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions.
God bless you, Jeff. You will be in our hearts forever. Peace.
