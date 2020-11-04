Jeffery Glenn Wiseman paid obit photo

October 31, 2020

Jeffery Glenn Wiseman, 57, of Cove, died peacefully on Oct. 31, 2020.

An intrepid nature lover with a heart as big as the outdoors, Jeff is survived by his beloved parents, Jim and Joanne of La Grande; sister, Jennifer Jo of Danville, California; nephews, Theo of San Francisco, California, and Eli of Davis, California; and his cherished companion, Carmen and her daughter, Gabby, of Cove.

Services for Jeff will be held at a time to be determined due to COVID-19 restrictions.

God bless you, Jeff. You will be in our hearts forever. Peace.

