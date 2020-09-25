May 28, 1955 - September 14, 2020
Jeffrey “Jeff” Lloyd Moore, 65, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on September 14, 2020, due to complications from a bone marrow transplant. Jeff was diagnosed with leukemia on December 31, 2018, and fought a most courageous battle against the disease. Testament to Jeff’s strong will and character, he refused to let his diagnosis diminish his courage and love for others during his struggle. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family when he left this earth and joined his Lord and Savior in heaven.
Jeff was born to parents Lloyd and Lois Moore on May 28, 1955, in La Grande, Oregon. He called the beautiful Grande Ronde Valley “home” his entire life. Jeff graduated from La Grande High School in 1973 and went on to receive his electrical journeyman certificate from Blue Mountain Community College. During his 40-year career as an electrician Jeff made many good friends throughout the valley. Leukemia would force him into early retirement, but he still talked of putting his toolbelt back on once again to return to the work he enjoyed.
Jeff married his soulmate, Lisa, on June 24, 1978, at the First Christian Church in La Grande. The couple celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary this summer. Jeff was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed spending time in the mountains bowhunting, hiking and cutting firewood. He especially loved steelhead fishing on the Grande Ronde River near Troy, Oregon. Jeff shared his love of the natural world with his family, passing along his knowledge and skills to the younger generation through numerous camping, boating, fishing and hunting adventures.
Jeff was the world’s best father and a devoted family man. He never missed a chance to cheer on his kids at their various sporting events. At home, he was a gracious host who loved smoking a variety of delicious fish and meat, along with baking wonderful pies, cobblers and homemade bread. He was a simple man with a heart of gold and an occasional inappropriate joke. He meant the world to his family and words could never express how deeply he will be missed.
Jeff is survived by his wife, Lisa; son, Cade Moore of Portland, Oregon; daughter, Kiley Wilson and her spouse, Grant, of Boise, Idaho; son, Kelly Moore of Island City, Oregon; grandchildren, Brody and Reese Wilson of Boise, Idaho; sister, Jan Kovach and spouse, Nick, of Olympia, Washington; sister, Linda Ray of Spokane, Washington; brother, Larry Ball and spouse, Sherlee, of Walla Walla, Washington; brother, Dale Moore and spouse, Fran, of Cove, Oregon; and sister, Darlene Ferry of Woodinville, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Moore, and brother, Don Moore.
Due to the difficulty of safely having large gatherings, the family has decided to celebrate his life together at a later date. If you wish to make a donation in honor of Jeff, please consider the American Cancer Society or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. If you are between the ages of 18-44, you could possibly be a match for a patient in need of a bone marrow transplant. Learn more about how you can be a donor at BeTheMatch.org.
“We’re here to love one another.”
— Jeffrey Lloyd Moore
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.