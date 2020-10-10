Jeralyn Joyce (Kirby) Query was born in San Pedro, California. The second of three girls born to Willie and Millie Kirby, she lived in California until April of 1960 when she married her high school sweetheart, Mike Query, and moved to Topeka, Kansas. Their first child, Charles, was born while Mike was stationed there in the Air Force. The next stop was Stephenville, Newfoundland, where Kris was born. When Mike’s time with the Air Force ended, they moved to California where Jeri worked nights as a dispatcher for the Pomona Fire Dept. while Mike went to college. The next stop was La Grande, Oregon, where Andrew and Lani joined the family.
Through the years, Jeralyn lovingly raised her four kids while working at various jobs. She worked on the assembly line at Terry Trailers, the emergency room at Grande Ronde Hospital, the Imbler Post Office, and with Mike on their ranch in Summerville. But her most famous job was actually as a volunteer.
For 35 years she taught junior high Sunday School at La Grande First Baptist church. The love, kindness and mercy she showed her family was also shared with hundreds of junior high kids over the years.
Jeralyn and Mike traveled the world and donated their time and energy while they could. In 2012 they moved to Hawaii where they hosted friends and family and made new friends as well. In 2016 they moved to Portland where they lived a short drive from Lani and her family.
In 2018 they moved to Boise where they lived near Kris, Andy and Lesley. After Mike passed away in 2019, Jeri remained in Boise.
Jeralyn was an excellent co-pilot and always woke Mike up before he drove off the road. She was an avid gardener and loved the feel of cool soil between her toes. She was the grounding force that held the family together, always teaching kindness, compassion, love and patience. She instilled the value of an education and taught her kids and others to play the piano. She made friends wherever she went and surprised most people with her unexpected wit and humor.
But, mostly, she was overwhelmingly courageous. She helped find ways to keep a struggling farm afloat, nursed Mike through 15 years of cancer and lived with the debilitating and progressive effects of Parkinson’s for over 30 years. In September, Jeri passed away from complications of that terrible disease. She knew what the end of her life looked like and chose to donate her brain for Parkinson’s research, to help those who come behind her.
Jeralyn was surrounded by, and loved by, her family. Her love for Mike and her family will never be forgotten. Per her request, there will be no service.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers-inlaw, Judy and Tom Rayburn, Donna and Joe Held, and Dick Tamiya; her children, Charles and Stacia Query, Kris Query, Lani and Randall Doser, and Andrew Query and Lesley Juel; her grandchildren, Kirstie Cooper, Andrew Doser, Mitchell and Hannah Doser, and Bethany and Johnathan Leuthold; her great-granddaughter, Josephine Leuthold; and nephews and nieces.
