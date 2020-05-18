Obituary: JOANNE RAE (NEEDHAM) CROTEAU

November 24, 1961 - May 2, 2020
JoAnn Rae (Needham) Croteau passed away May 2, 2020. She was born to Raymond and Berneva Needham in La Grande, Oregon, on November 24, 1961. On June 13, 1987, she married Ken Croteau of Portland and enjoyed 32 years of marriage to the love of her life. She raised her family in Newberg, Oregon.
JoAnn was a dedicated mother, loving wife and daughter whose kindness and calm demeanor made those surrounding her always feel at ease. JoAnn was an educator, teaching elementary school to the children of Helix, Oregon, and St. Paul, Oregon, over the course of her career.
JoAnn was an accomplished gardener and incredible cook who had a talent for bringing her family together with food. Those left to cherish her memories include her mother, Berneva; husband, Ken; and children, Raymond, Lauren and Anthony Croteau.
Services will be held at a later date.
