Obituary: JOSEPH GLEN BRESHEARS

February 11, 1937 - June 27, 2020
Joseph Glen Breshears was born February 11, 1937, in Enterprise, Oregon, to parents William Donald Breshears and Lillie Alice Hodge Breshears. He passed away June 27, 2020, in Birmingham, Alabama.
He grew up in Wallowa County, Oregon. Graduated Wallowa High School, May 1955. Worked for farmers, joined the U.S. Navy and after a Navy career worked in logging, falling timber. A timber falling accident laid him up a short while. Healing from that accident, he next drove long haul truck across the USA until retirement.
He is survived by sisters, Aleta Neal, Lostine, and Fredia McDonald, La Grande; stepson, C.J,. and his children, Autumn and Chance, and their mother, Katarah; stepdaughters. Jackie and Sherry; granddaughters, Christina and Lulu; and oodles of nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, Elmer Trump; wife, Martha; brother, Charlie Rae; and sisters, Betty Winters and Barbara Asumendi.
A service in his honor is planned for later in 2020.
