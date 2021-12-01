Julia Luse, 95, of Elgin, Oregon, died on November 17, 2021, at Bullock Country Care in La Grande, Oregon. A celebration of Julia’s life will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Christian Life Center in Elgin.
Julia Marie was born the fifth child of Benjamin and Sadie (Payen) Morlock on June 28, 1926, in Orestes, Indiana. The family, in her youth, moved to Scappoose, Oregon, where she went to school, graduating from Scappoose Union High School in 1944.
Julia and her sister took a vacation to San Diego where she met the love of her life, Gerald “Roy” Luse at a skating rink and they were later married on Oct. 31, 1945. Julia and Roy had two children, Thelma Ann on Oct. 3, 1946, and Benny Melroy on January 28, 1947.
Julia and Roy began their life together in the Portland area, where Julia worked in a cannery. The family moved to the Elgin area in 1957. She enjoyed cooking, baking pies for a local cafe and also working as a cook for the Elgin School District. But the most important job she felt she held was being a devoted mother and being a prayer warrior. Julia had a very strong faith, was an amazing baker, and was always giggling. If she wasn’t giggling then you knew there was something wrong. Even up until her last days, she would giggle at you.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Luse; daughter, Thelma Ann Luse at the age of 4 months; son, Benny Luse; and four brothers and two sisters.
Julia is survived by her grandchildren, Gregg (Beth) Luse of Elgin, Oregon, and Jeff Luse Dickenson of North Dakota; great grandchildren, Taylor (Jacob) Christopher, Andrew Luse, Kyler Luse and Derek (Alyssa) Luse; and two great-great grandchildren.
For those who would like to make a memorial donation in memory of Julia, the family suggests the Christian Life Center in Elgin, Oregon, or a veteran charity through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.