June 21, 1941 - May 11, 2021
Karen Fonda (Miller) Catlin, known to her family as “Maude,” age 79, passed away at her home in Union, Oregon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. No service is planned at this time.
Ms. Catlin was born on June 21, 1941, in La Grande, Oregon, to her parents, Fonda and Odin Miller. Karen was a graduate of Union High School in 1959 and received her degree in business at Eastern Oregon College.
Karen developed a love of horses spending time on their family ranch in Union, Oregon. The Miller ranch gave her the opportunity to become an excellent horse rider that she later put on full display when she went on to become the 1958 Eastern Oregon Livestock Show Queen.
Karen spent a large part of her life living in Portland, Oregon, where she used her business degree to pursue her career goal of working with the industry leading computer chip manufacturer, Intel, as a project manager in Hillsboro, Oregon. She spent over 23 years of her life committed to her work allowing her the ability to retire early at the age of 58.
“Maude,” as she was affectionately known to her family, was a loving mother to her son, Craig, and grandmother to her grandson, Mychael. She always had an open door for family to come and visit her in Portland or lend them a bed, where some family members would enjoy their summer vacations or look for work.
A whiz at crosswords, sudoku, puzzles and wheel of fortune, Karen loved to keep her brain busy with puzzles of all sorts. Known for her famous holiday meals and recipes for all occasions, she never had guests that left with an empty stomach.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Odin and Fonda Miller, along with her siblings, Ed and Terri. She is survived by her son, Craig, and grandson, Mychael, as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.