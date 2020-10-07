May 21, 1938 - August 28, 2020
He was always up for having fun, had a great sense of humor and was never unkind unless you were a gopher tearing through the backyard.
Kenneth “Kenny” Gray Pratt, 82, of North Bend, Oregon, died August 28, 2020, in the Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay. Though Kenny’s death came suddenly, his wife, children and most of his grandchildren were able to say goodbye in person.
Kenny was born on May 21, 1938, to Sena May Trosper and Keith Ezra Pratt in Union, Oregon. He was the fourth of five children raised in La Grande, Oregon, among lots of family. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1956.
A piece of Kenny will always remain in La Grande, especially since he lost a fingertip to the elevator in the old Sacajawea Hotel while delivering newspapers as a child.
Kenny joined the Navy following high school, with hopes of being a pilot. He spent four years in the Navy as a mine-man diver.
He grew up with a very musical family that played spoons, washboards, glass bottles and all the “normal” ones. He loved music and played many instruments. We loved to hear him sing “Your Cheating Heart,” “Pickles” and so many more. We had such fun!
Kenny married his first wife, Janice Shenfield, in 1959, and they had four children — Kim, Shari, Jana and Michael. Following the death of Janice from colon cancer, Kenny met and married his second wife, Betty Haven, with whom he would spend the next 39 years of his life.
While employed by Union Pacific in Hinkle in the 1970s, Kenny wanted to use his GI Bill, which helped pay for college. He enrolled in Eastern Oregon State College, taking classes while working. After changing majors several times, he finally had the required credits for a bachelor’s degree. He did not apply until 1984 when he was invited to apply for Governor Vic Atiyeh’s Labor Advisory Board knowing that would look better on his resume. After traveling from Salem to La Grande for a writing test, he secured the degree and was accepted on the advisory board.
Kenny was the last telegraph operator in Grass Valley, Oregon; a brakeman for Union Pacific Railroad; and then a conductor. He was elected legislative director of the railroad union. He and Betty moved to Salem in 1984 where they lived for 20 years before retiring to North Bend, Oregon, in 2004. They loved visiting Garibaldi, Oregon, on the coast and ocean fishing on their boat.
While in North Bend, Kenny was active in Shriners and was president for three years. He and Betty bought a hillside property they spent years fixing up and working in the garden.
Kenny loved to tell stories about his childhood with his brothers and sisters (his poor mom). His Navy stories included exchanging a uniform for a serape in Mexico and railroad stories from back when he worked as a trainman (a fun time for him when friendships were formed forever). As the state director of the UTU (United Transportation Union), when the railroad lobbyists wrote a letter to the legislators accusing Kenny of being misleading, his return letter asserted his accusers were the “Kings of Misleadingdom.”
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Sena May and Keith; his first wife, Janice; and his sister, Leila Marie Fernandez.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Betty; children and their spouses, Kim Pratt-Ankrum and Steve, Shari Pratt-Campbell and Herb, Jana Pratt-Warren, and Michael Pratt and Rebekah; stepchildren and their spouses, Dorrie and Jim Kaetzel and L.P. and Verna McClennan; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and siblings, Helen Trotter, Keith Pratt and Gary Pratt.
Some of his ashes will be interred at Island City Cemetery, in “Pratt Row,” on Sunday, October 11. Weather permitting, family and friends are invited to Riverside Park at 4 p.m. to share stories and visit.
You are missed, Beautiful, beautiful, Papa, Papa!
