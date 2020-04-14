Obituary: KENNETH MATHIAS RICHTER

August 20, 1939 - April 9, 2020
Kenneth "Ken" Mathias Richter of Union, Oregon, died Thursday April 9, 2020. Born on August 20, 1939, in Garibaldi, Oregon, Ken was the youngest child of Mathias and Margaret Richter. Ken spent his childhood in Donald, Oregon, and attended North Marion High School where he excelled at all sports and graduated in 1957. Afterward he joined the Air Force and was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where he became a butcher. He married Susan Hammer on September 7, 1963, and had three children: Melissa O’Gorman, Kenneth Richter Jr., and Heather Richter-Thorp. They later divorced.
Ken spent most of his work life as the meat department manager at several different Safeway locations in Oregon. After retirement he worked for Bonneville Dam where he hazed sea lions.
With his infectious smile, insane wit, and positive attitude Ken made friends everywhere he went. He immensely enjoyed hunting, fishing, scouting deer and elk, elk camp with friends and family, sharing all kinds of stories, camping, canning, inner tubing down the Snake River, fishing in Pacific City, his son Kenny’s country music, Gonzaga basketball, the Catholic Church, trips to Troy with his best friend King, off-color jokes, laughter, his pipe and an afternoon drink.
Ken was preceded in death by his mother and father, Margaret and Mathias Richter; brothers, Allen and Lewis Richter; his daughter, Melissa O’Gorman; son, Kenneth Richter Jr.; nephew, Matt Richter; and many in-laws and close friends. He is survived by daughter, Heather Richter-Thorp; sisters, Mary Erb, Loraine Gianella, and Dorothy Koebel; grandchildren, Joshua O’Gorman, Sarah O’Gorman, Boon and Kazner Richter and Kaden Thorp. He also is survived by nieces, Shannon Johnston, Robin Butts, Becky Richter-Dilly; nephews, Fritz Richter, Bob, Jim and Mike Erb, Nick and Joe Richter, Phillip and Keith Gianella; his family at Jodi’s Adult Foster Home, his Troy fishing wife King Spain and numerous friends.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jodi George for the amazing care and love she showed Ken during the last year of his life and the support she has shown his family after his death. Additional thanks to Daniel’s funeral home for arrangements. Services will be held at a later date due to the current national health crisis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.