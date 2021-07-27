November 30, 1946 - July 17, 2021
Kerry Duane Cameron was born on November 30, 1946, in McMinnville, Oregon. He entered into the presence of God on July 17, 2021. A military service will be scheduled at a later date.
He was raised in McMinnville and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1965. He graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, in 1969 with a BS in Forestry and Business Administration.
Kerry met Judy Senn on a blind date in 1967. They got married in October 1969 in McMinnville, Oregon, and have been married 51 years.
Kerry worked with his father and brothers while growing up helping their dad build houses. During summer vacations, Kerry worked for US Plywood. Upon graduation from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon, Kerry joined the United States Navy. He went to Officer Candidate School in Pensacola, Florida. He was commissioned as a Naval Flight Officer in 1970. During his 22-1/2 years in the Navy, Kerry traveled the globe. He was on the commissioning crew of the Dwight D. Eisenhower in Norfolk, Virginia, in 1977 and his favorite duty station was Adak, Alaska, from 1984-1987. He retired from the Navy in 1991 and began work for the Department of Energy in Richland, Washington, for 12 years. After resigning from the Department of Energy in 2003, Kerry and Judy began a 17-year journey with Mobile Missionaries Assistance Program and then with Volunteer Mobile Missionaries, doing volunteer work throughout the U.S. They did construction related work for Christian churches, camps, Christian schools, etc. This was the highlight of his life.
Kerry leaves behind his wife, Judy; son, Kris (Liz) Cameron from Spokane, Washington; daughters, Kailin (Carter) Wells from Union, Oregon; Kacy (Karissa) from Fox Island, Washington; five grandchildren, Elly, Audrey and Noah Wells, Issac Cameron, and Claire Cameron; brothers, Forrest Cameron of Turner, Oregon, and Colin Cameron of McMinnville, Oregon; sister, Shelli Thornton of Salem, Oregon; and many nieces, nephews and numerous loving cousins in Arkansas.
Kerry was an avid bike rider, loved going on tandem bike rides with Judy, loved tennis, racketball, sports, camping with his family, hunting with his brothers and helping others. He loved attending the sporting events his grandchildren were involved in.
Any donations in Kerry’s honor can be made to Faith Center in Island City, Oregon, Heart ‘n Home Hospice in La Grande, Oregon, or Meals on Wheels in La Grande, Oregon, through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home & Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
