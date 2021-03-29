May 18, 1957 - March 17, 2021
Wednesday, March 17, Kristine McNair, mother of two sons, passed away at the age of 63. Kris was born in La Grande, Oregon, May 18, 1957, to Norman and Bonnie Lindsey of Pondosa, Oregon.
Kris relocated to Livermore, California, where she graduated high school, then relocated again to Lakeview, Oregon, where she married her husband, James McNair. Kris moved back to La Grande after James’ death where she raised her two sons, Jason and Michael.
Kris had many interests . She enjoyed family, being surrounded by family and friends, quilting blankets for friends, and volunteering for the local Special Olympics. Kris found great comfort with her church, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Kathy Thimmes and Sandra Morehead were special friends and were at Kris’ side.
Kris was preceded in death by her husband, Jim McNair; her father, Norman Lindsey; and her mother and stepfather, Bonnie Hartwig-Coffman and Bud Hartwig.
Kris is survived by her sons, Jason and wife, Katie (Forester) Franks, and Michael McNair; her granddaughter and love of her life, Brooklyn; and brother, Ed Lindsey and wife, Jean. Kris also has many local aunts, uncles and cousins.
Interment was private at Hillcrest Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled post COVID-19.
