March 30, 1935 - November 16, 2021
Lee Insko, 86, of La Grande, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, of heart failure.
He was born in Soda Springs, Idaho, on March 30, 1935, to Tom and Ella (Seitz) Insko of Cokeville, Wyoming. After first grade in Butte, Montana, the family (now with brothers Alan and Don) moved to Post Falls, Idaho, where Lee graduated high school in 1952 at age 16. Walking off the football field as a 15-year-old senior, Lee decided any future career needed to keep him in the game he loved. After playing basketball for two years at North Idaho Junior College in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Idaho. He taught high school math and sciences and coached football, basketball and track at Hailey, Idaho; Sprague, Washington; Metaline Falls, Washington (Selkirk H.S.); and Springfield, Oregon. In 1962, he obtained a school administrator certificate from Eastern Washington University and earned his Doctor of Education degree from the University of Oregon in 1980.
On April 4, 1965, Lee married Elizabeth Ann Stromberger of Ritzville, Washington. Daughters Lisa and Lori were born in Springfield, followed by sons Tom and Matt after the move to Eastern Oregon College (now Eastern Oregon University) in La Grande, Oregon, in 1968. Lee was head coach of the Mountaineer football program for 10 years, followed by four years as the head men’s basketball coach, and was inducted into the EOU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994. He was inducted into the Springfield High School Athletics Hall of Fame in 2019. Even more impactful than Lee’s coaching expertise was his genuine devotion to each player and their personal development. He deeply believed in the power of athletics to form lifelong strength of character. He later stepped down from coaching to watch his four kids play high school and collegiate athletics.
Lee taught health education as a member of EOU’s faculty for 14 years, then became Dean of Continuing Education from 1986 until his retirement in 1994. EOU’s Distance Learning program was nationally recognized and innovatively served the geographically dispersed communities of rural Oregon. He also served as director of EOU’s Micronesia project, living for a time with his family in Truk Lagoon (Chuuk). From 1994-1996, he directed Lewis-Clark State College’s Division of Extended Programs, expanding educational technology in north-central Idaho.
All these years, he and Beth felt farm life would be best for raising kids. They “drove until they found land they could afford,” which meant a long daily commute for Lee, something he never regretted for the fulfillment of life in Palmer Valley, north of Elgin, Oregon. They raised cattle and hay, specializing in custom grass-fed beef. Lee served as the Union County Cattlemen’s president and as the district seven state vice president for the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. He was awarded Cattleman of the Year in 2008.
Lee and Beth were active members of Zion Lutheran Church in La Grande and founding members of Grace Community Lutheran Church. They co-founded the local Young Life chapter and actively support Youth for Christ. Lee never stopped learning and teaching. He lived by his faith in God’s saving mercy provided by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, his Savior, and served and loved his family and all those he knew.
Lee is survived by his wife of 56 years, Beth, and their four children; Lisa (David) Kaplan of Las Vegas, Nevada (Adam, Ashley, Kyle, Cassie); Lori (Kirk) Jameson of Walla Walla, Washington (Kyle, Sarah, Evan, Joel); Tom (Emily) Insko of La Grande, Oregon (Melia, Lara), and Matt (Melanie) Insko of La Grande, Oregon (Austin, Isaac, Noah, Ella). He was blessed with 10 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Quinn Coliseum on the EOU campus in La Grande, Oregon, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Livestream access will be available. Those so wishing may donate to the EOU Lee and Beth Insko Scholarship Fund, One University Blvd., La Grande, OR 97850, or the Eastern Oregon Youth for Christ, P.O. Box 1, La Grande, OR 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
