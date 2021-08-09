November 21, 2003 - July 9, 2021
Logan Edward Singer, age 17, died Friday, July 9, 2021. Logan is survived by his parents, Brian and Brandy; his younger sister, Natalie; grandparents, Marsha VanWagoner, John and Sherri Singer, and Paul and Joyce Fothergill; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Logan was born on November 21, 2003. From the moment he was born he brought tremendous joy to his parents and will forever be in their hearts. He was his dad’s buddy. He and his mom shared the same witty dry sense of humor and love of ’80s music and Monty Python movies. He was a wonderful older brother to his sister, Natalie.
Logan was an outstanding student. He had a love of learning, especially when it came to computer science. Logan was loyal, funny, goofy, kind, creative and thoughtful. Logan was a great friend and loved playing video games with his friends. Logan’s favorite holiday was the 4th of July, as he loved fireworks and setting up amazing fireworks displays. Logan especially loved celebrating the 4th at his family’s cabin on the Pend Oreille River.
A celebration of life was held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Saturday July 24, 2021, in Spokane Valley, Washington. In lieu of flowers or gifts, Logan’s family requests that donations be made to Forefront in the Schools Support Fund, or a mental health support organization of your choosing. If you or a loved one are having a hard time, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
