January 26, 1953 - January 13, 2021
Lorry DelCurto, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 13, 2021, with his wife, Lois, and daughter Cindy at his side. A graveside service will be at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m.
Lorry was born on Jan. 26, 1953, to Elba and Lawrence DelCurto of Halfway. Lorry was the oldest of three brothers: Tony, Joe, and Tim. Lorry was raised on a small cattle ranch in Pine Valley. He attended Pine Eagle Schools in Halfway and graduated in 1971. He attended Eastern Oregon University earning a bachelor of science degree in Business/Economics.
Lorry married Judy Randall in 1974. They raised three children: Chad, Rita and Robert. They divorced in 1984. Lorry stayed good friends with Judy and her parents, Dorothy and John Randall of Richland, Oregon.
Lorry fell in love with his best friend, soulmate, and wife, Lois Corcoran, in 1986. Lorry and Lois married Dec. 31, 1987, in Winnemucca, NV. (Lorry always said it was a good tax write off.) Lorry helped raise step-daughter Cindy and stepson Steven.
Lorry lived in Halfway till he was 18. He moved to Baker City in the 1970s to work for Ellingson Lumber Mill from 1969 to 1998 in Halfway and in Baker City. Lorry moved from Baker City to Imbler in 2004 to be closer to work, Boise Cascade Lumber Company (Stud Mill) from 2002 to 2017. He owned and operated LJD Trapshooting Cashiering for 28 years. Lorry and Lois cashiered for ATA and PITA completion shooting for Trap Clubs in Washington, Idaho and Oregon. He always said cashiering was a challenge he liked to take on, and he would have 40 to 500 shooters to organize for the clubs.
Lorry and Lois were very busy their years together. They worked and played hard and had lots of hobbies. They started out by shooting trap. They traveled for Idaho, Washington, Nevada and Oregon shooting competition shoots and fun shoots. Lorry was a very good shooter and won numerous trophies, money and several awards. He was very engaged with people of the trapshooting world for over 36 years and made close knit friends throughout the years. He loved playing around with snowmobiling, road bikes, and ATVs, traveling around Montana, Washington, Idaho and Oregon.
He loved to hunt. One hunting trip he spent a week in Canada (harvesting) geese. He enjoyed hunting deer, elk and bear on his family’s homestead. Lorry enjoyed hunting with his dad and brothers growing up. Later in life Lorry spent time teaching his (buddy) grandson David how to hunt and fish. In 2009 Lorry bought his pontoon boat (his favorite toy). He spent every minute he could on the Snake River fishing for crappie and bass with buddy David, family and friends. One of his favorite trips was a seven-day Alaska cruise with friends Jim, June and Lois.
After retirement he enjoyed his morning coffee and telling fishing and hunting stories with the guys at Summerville Cafe. Lorry was an avid sports fan; he never had a favorite team because he watched them all. He enjoyed his gambling trips to Nevada and Wildhorse to play Blackjack. He was a good gambler, or so he told his friends.
One of his saying was: You need to cover the ground before it covers you. He lived that kind of life.
Lorry was a great husband, father, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. He made people laugh.
Lorry is survived by his wife, Lois; his brothers, Tim (Tammy) of Belgrade, MO, and Tony of Baker City; sons, Chad (Kara) of Richland and Robert (Brenda) of Stanfield; daughters, Rita (Tom) of Pendleton and Cindy (Jim) Wright of North Power; grandchildren, John, Amada, Conner, Presley, River and David; nieces, Hannah and Molly; nephew, Scott; and in-laws, Myrl, Wanda, Linda and Roger.
Lorry was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence; mother, Elba; brother, Joe; and stepson, Steven Hall.
He lost his battle with cancer after three years. He requested no flowers. For those who would like to make a memorial donation to Lorry, the family suggests Imbler Rural Fire Department through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences may be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
