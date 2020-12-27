February 18, 1947 - December 18, 2020
Lyle Harmon was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 18, 1947, to Forrest Ward Lundin and Vera Cecelia (Willhelm) Lundin. It was Mardi Gras Day. Vera was not happy about missing the festivities to bring the youngest Lundin child into the world.
Before the age of 20, Lyle lived a gypsy lifestyle with her family. She ate oyster on the half shell at the Acme Oyster Company, while her family ran a couple of antique shops in the French Quarter of New Orleans.
From Louisiana, they moved across the upper gulf coast, to Mississippi then Alabama. Her father's pursuit of jobs in antiques took them through Tennessee and Pennsylvania. Fleeing one of the worst winters in Pennsylvania history, they moved to Arizona, where Lyle lived from the age of 8 to 16. Lyle rode horses across the desert under the stars and played basketball on roller-skates.
Lyle finished high school in Santa Ynez, California. She planted baby orchids, shot a cougar and was a nanny/housekeeper for two rich doctors. She took sailing vacations off Catalina Island, swam in the clear ocean waters off the boat and learned how to bodysurf.
After school, Lyle married William Spivey, and they moved from California to Ohio then Oregon. While living with Spivey in Crane, Oregon, Lyle was keeper of the gymnasium at one of the last public boarding schools in the nation.
Life there was rough. They lived in plank board house, with a Franklin stove. When a knothole fell out, they would flatten a can and nail it over the hole. In the brutal high desert winters of Crane, it could get so cold the vinegar would freeze next to the stove.
Lyle left Spivey behind but kept his daughter from a previous relationship to raise as her own. She met her second husband, James Kem (Ruhle). While with Kem they lived in Colorado and Nebraska before putting down roots in Elgin, Oregon. Lyle started working at Boise Cascade's Plywood plant in Elgin.
James ran away while Lyle was pregnant with her only biological child, Teri Ann. Lyle raised Teri with help from friends, then she met the other half of her soul. Lyle married William (Boyd) Harmon on November 13, 1982, in Elgin at Dave and Judy Shepard's house. Together they brought up Teri, Bill and Wes, two of Boyd’s children from a previous marriage.
Lyle and Boyd traveled the Northwest doing gun shows for years. She was by his side as they put together bigger and bigger set-ups. At their pinnacle, they outfitted six tables at once and attended 48 shows in a year. They were well known on the circuit.
Boyd introduced Lyle to her next biggest love in life, Harley-Davidson motorcycles. She rode dirt bikes in her younger years, but Harleys were a completely different beast.
Boyd traded his late father's pickup in to buy her a sapphire blue Sportster.
Again, they traveled, this time on motorcycles. From Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for Harley Davidson's 90th, 95th and 100th anniversaries, to Texas and the Four Corners region for state rallies and joy.
During one of these many trips, when following a canyon road in a desolate part of Nevada, Lyle was riding behind Boyd. Lyle wasn't riding on her Sportster because she didn't want her stepdaughter to feel left out. That was the type of person Lyle was. She would do almost anything to not make somebody feel bad.
Coming up to the last 15 MPH turn, an oncoming car was sideways on the shoulder on the wrong side of the road. Unable to avoid the vehicle, the car struck their motorcycle, instantly crushing Lyle's leg and sending her 50 fet down an embankment and left her draped over a boulder.
Labor Day weekend of 1992 left Lyle broken in a Salt Lake City hospital before being transferred to Boise. Lyle suffered a broken femur and many surgeries to clean and amputate her left leg. She was hospitalized for a total of 41 days. This was the end of her 16-year career with Boise Cascade.
Lyle didn't let this get her down, though. It was the end of her job at the mill, but she still had lots of living left to do. Together with a group of friends, they traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the first time later that same year. Lyle drove her iconic red Thunderbird because they were still awaiting parts to install a sidecar on her little blue Sportster. She became more involved with Harley Owners Group and coordinated a few Harley State Rallies in Idaho.
All these things only slowed their travel slightly. Lyle and Boyd started driving for the Ford dealership in La Grande, then the Dodge dealership. They drove new and used vehicles all over the western United States. Once they delivered a new vehicle to a customer under the Golden Gate Bridge. In Seattle traffic, they were sideswiped, which sent them crashing into the center concrete divider a few years before they retired.
She lived a wonderful life, with a heart full of love of God, the freedom of her country, and the family she was born into and chose. Lyle never met a stranger and loved to spend time with her family and friends. She spent her final years staying close to home with Boyd. She made dinner almost every night for the family seated around her table.
Lyle devoted time when she was younger to the Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints. She was Primary President, Relief Society President, and various roles.
Even though she may not have been the most active member throughout her life, the church was always important to her. The church was there for her family after the motorcycle accident and made sure they were well fed and taken care of.
Lyle was a genuinely kind and good person in a world that all too often isn't either of those things. She touched many in her lifetime, is greatly loved and will be missed deeply. She lived a good life and lived long enough to enjoy the fruits of that life.
She is survived by her sister, Cherime MacFarlane of Wasilla, Alaska; children, Teri Ann Stearns and husband, Pete, of Elgin, Oregon, Bill Harmon and wife, Denise, of Baker City, Oregon, and Westly Harmon and wife, Claudine, of Elgin, Oregon; stepchildren, Christie Irving of St. George, Utah, Nancy Bourne, Vallarie Harmon of McCall, Idaho, Jade Harmon of Weiser, Idaho, and Gladys Ann Harmon of Donnelly, Idaho; along with seventeen grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Lyle was predeceased by her mother, father, and sister, Beverly Rosskopf.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association, 16037 SW Upper Boones Ferry Road #165, Tigard, OR 97224; St. Joseph Indian School, 1301 N. Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325; or Wounded Warrior Project, 3315 S. 23rd St., Suite 310, Tacoma, WA 98405.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at 1999 Alder St., Elgin OR, 2-6 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.