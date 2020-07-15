November 25, 1948 - July 10, 2020
Lyle William Marshall passed away peacefully in his home on July 10, 2020, surrounded by family, following a battle with cancer. Family and friends are invited to remember and honor Lyle at Haines Stampede Grounds on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m.; casual dress is encouraged. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidance. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to lfc@lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the "Funeral Video" button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.
Lyle was born Thanksgiving Day, November 25, 1948, to Orville and Barbra (Lester) Marshall in La Grande, Oregon. He attended school in La Grande, graduating from La Grande High School in 1967.
His passion for hunting and fishing and love of the outdoors were instilled at a young age by excursions with his dad and grandpa Dallas “Dack” Lester.
Lyle married Pam Marks in June of 1967. They had two children, Sandy Fay and Tad William. The couple later divorced.
Lyle met the love of his life, Donna Villines, in 1975, and they were married in 1981, and Lyle became a dad to Tonia, Donna’s daughter.
Lyle shared his passion for the outdoors with Donna and the kids. In their adult lives, the kids have continued to carry on his love of the outdoors, fishing and hunting. One memorable vacation was a week spent on a dock at the Snake River. Being a kid at heart, Lyle took his family to Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm and many state fairs. He also took them to the Coast where they enjoyed crabbing. These trips created memories that will remain in their hearts forever.
The summer of 2018, Lyle gave Donna her favorite summer, hiking into seven high lakes in the Elkhorns. They looked forward to sharing many more of these adventures, but Lyle’s illness didn’t allow this.
Lyle worked at Ken Leavitt’s Philips 66 during high school, which created a lifelong friendship. In 1967, he began his lifelong career at Boise Cascade Particleboard Plant in the shipping department. After 45 years, Lyle retired as Shipping Supervisor. Lyle gave credit for his success to the Shipping Supervisor before him, Groover Brooks. During his 45 years, many of his co-workers were at the receiving end of his love of pranks. Lyle was well liked by his co-workers, which was evident in the many friendships he built.
Lyle was an exceptional organizer. He was responsible for starting, organizing and running the Boise Cascade Bass Tournament. He ran the tournament for 30-plus years and remained active in the tournament after retiring. His love for golf led to he and his brother, Bob Marshall, continuing to host an annual golf tournament in Jackpot, Nevada. In his earlier years, Lyle attended a rodeo school for bareback riding. He participated in many local rodeos including the Haines Stampede.
Lyle was a member of The Elks, The Eagles, Cove Sportsman Club, Oregon Hunters Association, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and National Wild Turkey Federation.
Family and friends were the center of Lyle’s life. Friends say Lyle was a special man, and everyone who knew him liked and respected him. He was never too busy to stop and chat, always making time for everyone.
Lyle was a loving, supportive son, husband and father who will be deeply missed. Lyle will remain in our hearts always until we meet him again. He has joined his father, Orville Marshall along with many other loved family members.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Marshall; children, Sandy Marshall of Milton-Freewater, Oregon, Tad and Brandy Marshall of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Zac Marshall of Portland, Oregon; stepdaughter, Tonia and Scott Springer of Baker City, Oregon; mother, Barbara Marshall of La Grande, Oregon; sisters, Nancy and Mike McCoy of La Grande, Oregon, and Kathleen Cathey of Meridian, Idaho; brother, Bob and Trena Marshall of Spokane, Washington; and six grandchildren, Tanner, Cheyenne, Tianna, Hunter, Walker and Diesel. He was preceded in death by his father, Orville; grandparents and brother-in-law, Richard Cathey.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, Inc., 6297 Buffalo Road, Harborcreek, PA 16421, in Lyle’s name.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
