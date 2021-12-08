July 27, 1921 - December 2, 2021
Margaret Mary Rimbey died Thursday, December 2, 2021, in her own home, surrounded by her family. She was born Margaret “Margy” Mary McGinty on July 27, 1921, in Wallasey, England, to Peter and Charolette (Welch) McGinty. At 100 years of age, she amazingly still had her natural dark hair as well as her British citizenship. She was active enough to enjoy celebrating her 100th birthday at her daughter Pam’s house in La Grande, which included all her family, many coming from hundreds of miles away, and receiving a beautiful letter from Queen Elizabeth II commemorating the date.
Margaret grew up the only girl in a house with five brothers and enjoyed an idyllic prewar childhood until losing her father at age 15. During the war, she worked at the telephone exchange in Liverpool, which carried great responsibilities due to the harrowing times. She survived bombings, endured rationing and blackouts. Bravery was forced upon the citizenship and she often told the story that when the air raid sirens went off while she and her young girlfriends were enjoying a night at the cinema, they refused to let that "damn Hitler" take away a fun night out, but instead chose not to go to the nearest underground shelter for safety but to stay, watching the film to its end.
During this time, she met Raymond Rimbey, a handsome young U.S. soldier from La Grande, who made one of their dates more memorable by accidentally following her like a lovesick pup into the women's loo. They were married in England at the end of the war in 1945 and Margaret came to live the rest of her life in La Grande with Raymond until his death in 2011.
Margaret was only able to return to visit her English family once in 1949. Decades of homesickness was tempered with her appreciation for the endless days of beautiful blue skies that frame the Grande Ronde Valley of Eastern Oregon.
Margaret loved being a homemaker and a mother and grandmother. She shared her British love of tea, eggcups, and British X-mas pudding (really cake) and Cadbury biscuits (really cookies).
Her three children and her six grandchildren, each in tum, enjoyed their time curled up with a book near her as she filled their ears and hearts with her beautiful north England accent. A hearty English breakfast and a house filled with the aroma of fresh baked rolls was the norm and the expected.
Margaret gave birth to three Yankee children who murdered the king’s English on many an occasion. She was a generous mother. She gave the oldest, Peter, while in grade school, a microscope and a chemistry set (much to the dismay of his sister); she gave her middle child, Patricia, her gift of gab (much to the dismay of her brother); and she gave her youngest, Pamela, a love of X-mas, filling her house with light and beauty and sometimes two trees.
Margaret displayed unconditional love for all six of her perfectly wonderful grandchildren who filled her with warm memories that followed her into old age. A bit of Grandma will live on in each of them: Elizabeth's dedication; Christopher's sense of humor; Colette's compassionate spirit; Blake's easy laugh; Max's broad smile; and Juliana's love of animals.
Margaret is survived by her three children: her son, Peter Rimbey of Seattle, her daughter and son-in law, Patricia and Malcolm Gordon of Eugene, and her daughter and son-in-law, Pamela and David Henderson of La Grande. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Elizabeth Henderson Herman of Portland, Christopher Henderson of La Grande, Colette Gordon of Portland, Blake Gordon of Corvallis, Max Gordon of Eugene, and Juliana Joy of Seattle.
She was deeply loved. She will be forever missed.
