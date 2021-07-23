February 15, 1947 - July 12, 2021
Mark Vincent Alexander Letteriello, 74, of Cove, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at his residence in Lower Cove. A graveside service will be held at a later date upon completion of his headstone in the NW corner of the Lower Cove Cemetery adjacent to the family ranch.
Mark was born on February 15, 1947, in Stuttgart, Germany, in a U.S. Army Hospital, to LTC Joseph (Retired U.S. Army) and Edith (Sanguigni) Letteriello. He resided in Stuttgart, Germany; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Redondo Beach and Costa Mesa, California; Las Vegas, NV; and Redmond, Sweet Home, Prineville and Cove, Oregon. He graduated from Costa Mesa High School where he was on the baseball and football teams. After high school, he married Elain Waller and had a son, Vincent Alexander Letteriello, and later divorced. He remarried to Cheryl Tippett and had a daughter, Nichole Ann Letteriello, and later divorced.
Mark was a millwright, worked as a grocery manager, and owned a small business, Desert Hills Landscaping. Mark was a dedicated, loving father who always put his family first. He was proud of his Italian heritage and a proud American who always stressed the importance of standing up and fighting for our rights and freedoms and teaching the younger generations the history of our great nation, so they can uphold the duties and responsibilities of being American citizens.
Mark loved the outdoors, horses and his chickens. He spent his last three years of life surrounded by his entire family and being an important part of the Broken Spur Quarter Horse breeding program. Mark was a person everyone could talk to and was respected for his council. He will be dearly missed by his family, loved ones and community, but never forgotten.
Mark is survived by his children, SFC Vincent A. Letteriello (retired U.S. Army) of Lower Cove, Oregon, and Nichole A. Letteriello of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Virginia Ann of Corona Del Mar, California, and Monica Ruth of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Matthew Letteriello (Jane Ann) of Orange, California; three grandchildren, Mark Christopher (Kinsley Ann), Nicholas Alexander and Morgan Ann Letteriello; three great-grandchildren, Tanner Cole, Tucker James and
Carmen Michele Letteriello; and five nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, LTC Joseph and Edith Letteriello; paternal grandparents, Vincenzo J. Letteriello and Fliomena R. Fasano; and maternal grandparents, Alexander Sanguigni and Anna Giammartini.
