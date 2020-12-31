December 9, 1938 - December 3, 2020
Born Dec. 9, 1938, at home in Princeton, California. Passed Dec. 3, 2020, home at the ranch where he wanted.
Marlon graduated Princeton High School 1957. He was a supply sergeant in the national guard for two years.
He married Susie Roper in Reno. Their meeting happened when he was dating her boss and one day, she was busy so she suggested that Marlon and Susie go out instead and that was that.
Marlon lived in Princeton for the first part of his life. Then to Eastern Oregon in Lostine and then Elgin on his ranch where he spent the rest of his life. He worked for Boise Cascade as a millwright or (millwrong as he put it) for 30+ years until he retired to the ranch with Carmie Bunde who loved it as much as he did.
Marlon loved to hunt, he had elk camp with a special group of guys, his love of hunting even took him up to Canada where he bagged a moose and a lifelong friend Mary Dirkatch. He fished, he went to the coast for tuna and loved being with the coast crew. He loved Nascar and rodeo and attended Pendleton Round-up for 50 years: “Let ’er Buck!”
He did a lot of gardening and tree farming and hunting and just watching the wildlife. He loved and celebrated St. Patty’s day and Memorial Day in the Spring.
He would love to be remembered for: his children, his grandchildren, family and the ranch he created for all, and for his love for all people. If he wasn’t your friend you hadn’t met him yet.
Marlon loved three women in his life. Susie Roper, Mary Dirkatch and Carmie Bunde.
With Susie he had four children: two daughters, Lani Russell and Katherine Carradine, and two boys, Juvi Bryant (deceased early) and Rowy Bryant.
Marlon’s parents were Robert “Duke” and Jessie O (Chandley) Bryant. His grandparents: Wesley and Henrietta (Franks) Bryant, Bert and Tina (Williams) Chandley.
He is survived by his brother, Dwace; his daughters, Katherine and Lani; his son, Rowy; and four beautiful grandchildren: Jessie, Faith, Beulah and Haven.
He was preceded in death and will be welcomed by three brothers, Brenhard, Rymun, and Lennard, who died at birth; one sister, Sandra, who died young. Both parents, one son and all grandparents. His two wives, Susie and Carmie. Many friends and his beloved pets, girk, a border collie who rounded up the kids and a parrot, Jojo, who rounded up the grandkids.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of Marlon the family suggests a charity of your choice through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834.
Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
Memorial/Wake to be held at the ranch on May 30, 2021.
He loved Us and we love Him More, More, More
