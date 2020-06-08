Obituary: MARTIN U. GIRRARD

July 12, 1928 - May 29, 2020
Martin Urban Girrard passed away May 29, 2020, at Grande Ronde Retirement Center. A viewing will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel (a maximum of 50 people in the chapel please) on Thursday, June 11, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Grandview Cemetery. For those who are unable to attend the service and would like to watch it live, go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button a little before the service starts.
Martin was born July 12, 1928, in Seattle, Washington, to Harry and Neoma (Thompson) Girrard. Martin grew up in Eastern Oregon (Huntington, Weatherby, Medical Springs and Pondosa). He graduated from Huntington High School in 1946. He met Harriet Cunningham in Huntington and followed her to Perry. They married in 1948 and celebrated 67 years of marriage together. They raised three sons in La Grande.
Martin was employed by La Grande Fruit, Mt. Emily Lumber Company, Pepsi Cola Bottling Company, and he retired from Borden Chemical, in La Grande, Oregon. Martin was a hard-working, honest, loyal, dedicated man to both his work and family.
Martin enjoyed hunting, fishing, waterskiing, snowmobiling, golfing, gardening and bowling. Martin was one of the top five bowlers at Blue Mountain Lanes for maintaining a high bowling average. He especially enjoyed crappie fishing with his friends and family. He rode many seasons throughout Eastern Oregon on a snowmobile with family and friends. Other favorite activities involved camping, going for rides in the mountains, and enjoying stories and laughter around a campfire.
He was a past member at the La Grande Eagles Lodge, La Grande and Lake Havasu Elks Lodges, and La Grande Country Club.
He spent hours pulling his grandkids on skis and tubes behind his boat and enjoyed fishing. He celebrated his 75th birthday waterskiing at Hells Canyon. He liked growing peaches, apples, green beans, strawberries, cucumbers and tomatoes. Martin had a green thumb, enjoyed gardening and had a beautiful yard with lots of flowers.
He enjoyed traveling to see family in the U.S.; travel to Canada, Mexico, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Alaskan cruises with Harriet and their friends; and spending winters in Arizona for many years after retirement.
Surviving sons are Mike Garrard and Rod Girrard and wife, Patti, all of La Grande; grandchildren, Katie and Brad Wright, Rob Garrard, Jamie Garrard, Logan Girrard and Hilary and Brian Dibble; and seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Bob and Steve Girrard, and three nephews of La Grande. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Neoma, his wife, Harriet, and his son, Gary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made at American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305, or www.apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l/.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
