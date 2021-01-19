October 30, 2006 - December 20, 2020
Mary-Jane Elizabeth Faria, 14, of Pendleton, Oregon, died alongside her grandmother during a senseless act of violence on December 29, 2020. A celebration of life will be held at a later date (time and date TBA).
Mary-Jane “MJ” was born October 30, 2006, at 9:36 p.m. to parents Vera Francke and Dennis Faria in La Grande, Oregon.
She was raised throughout Eastern Oregon and spent time living in Milton-Freewater, Hermiston, Pilot Rock, Pendleton and Elgin. Her last year of school she attended Elgin High School. MJ was a 21st Century Scholar participating in the Oregon GEAR UP program.
MJ’s hobbies included coloring, Legos, ice skating, sledding, swimming and singing. Her favorite color was pink, she loved daisies and was a Raiders fan all the way! She was a unique soul and wasn’t afraid to learn or try something new. MJ was always caring and concerned and was always doing anything and everything to make her mom smile.
An evening tradition MJ and her mom shared when finishing a phone conversation was to end it in a competition of saying “Love you to the black and back, no returns, good night, sweet dreams, don’t let the bed bugs bite.” Then she would reply, “and if they do chew them like the monkeys do,” to where her mom would respond, “mmm protein” and MJ would finish with “eeww gross...goodnight, Mom.”
MJ’s favorite poem, “What’s Mickey without Minnie, what’s Piglet without Pooh, What’s Donald without Daisy, that’s me without you. When Ariel doesn’t sing and Pooh Bear hates honey, where Tigger stops bouncing and Goofy isn’t funny, when Peter Pan can’t fly and Simba never roars, when Alice in Wonderland can’t fit through small doors, when Dumbo’s ears are small and happily ever after isn’t true, that’s when I’ll stop loving you.”
MJ is survived by her mother, Vera Francke, and father, Dennis Faria, both of Pendelton, Oregon; grandparent, Terry Franke; great-grandmothers, Donna Hallgarth and Karen Faria; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and furbaby, Smokey.
For those who would like to make a donation in memory of MJ, the family suggests the Crime Victim and Survivors Services (CVSS) through Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, PO Box 543, Halfway, Oregon 97834. Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
