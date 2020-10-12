February 12, 1928 - October 7, 2020
Mary Brown passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020, from congestive heart failure and related complications. She was born February 12, 1928, in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, and was the youngest of William Jesse and Evelyn Mary Grant’s three children. Her mother passed away when Mary was about two years old. Her father later married Venice Richardson. Eventually Mary had two more siblings and was no longer the ¨baby of the family.¨
Mary had a heart full of love for God and every element of God’s creation. She grew up in a setting of astonishing natural beauty, at the foot of the Teton mountain range. Her childhood best friend and next-door neighbor, Joanne Murie, was the daughter of Mardie Murie who would later become known as ¨the Grandmother of the Conservation Movement.¨ These two factors planted a seed that grew throughout Mary’s lifetime and filled her with great wonder, love and respect for the natural world.
Many years ago, Mary wrote that the Murie family was “…very influential in my life…I believe they had a good deal to do in showing me how good and beautiful and fragile our world is — how to take care of God’s land and creatures — not in so many words, but just by the way they lived and treated all of us.”
At the age of 17, Mary started taking flying lessons. She described flying as “…a beautiful and peaceful feeling to be up among the clouds — so free and close to God.” She eventually fell in love with and married her flight instructor — Merritt Owen. In 1949 Mary and Merritt moved to La Grande, Oregon, raised three children and loved each other as much as any two people can. Their marriage ended with Merritt’s death in 1982.
In 1988 Mary and Ray “Red” Brown were married. Sadly, on Christmas Eve of that year she became a widow again when Red passed away unexpectedly.
Mary was an active, dedicated and well-loved member of St Peter’s Episcopal Church for over 70 years. The community at St Peter’s played a huge role in her life during that entire time.
She thrived on helping others, had a great imagination, wry sense of humor, a substantial dose of grit and made the best strawberry-rhubarb pie imaginable. Her working career included 17 years as receptionist at the La Grande Clinic, but her favorite working years were spent at McGlasson’s Stationary where she loved to put her artistic skills to work creating window displays.
Mary is survived by brothers, John and Robert Grant; her children, Peggy Dennis, Pat Owen and John Owen; stepchildren, Margaret “Mib” Kelly and Rusty Brown; as well as her children’s spouses and several well-loved, loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren who have long been constant sources of joy for her.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at St Peter’s Episcopal Church this coming spring. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
