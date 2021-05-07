August 30, 1937 - April 15, 2021
Melvin was born in Island City, Oregon, to Thomas and Mae Beeson. He and his twin brother, Marvin, were the fifth and sixth of seven siblings. Melvin and Marvin were instant companions and often referred to as simply "the twins." Melvin and his siblings were raised in a small rural town by their mother who was widowed while Melvin was still young. Although his family rarely had much money, he never complained of lacking in his childhood. His mother left an indelible example of honesty and hard work, which he carried with him into fatherhood. The memories he shared of his childhood were of adventures with family pets, interesting neighborhood characters, and playing jokes on siblings. Regardless of it’s small size, their family house was often full of family and friends, leaving wonderful memories and also building strong character traits such as determination, loyalty and humility.
After graduating from La Grande High School in La Grande, Oregon, Melvin attended the University of Oregon. College was written into his future for as long as he could remember, his mom always saying “when you go to college…” He and his twin brother both decided to study geology, an interest spawned by their oldest brother who left his geology books from college laying around the house. It was while in college that he met his wife, Kay, and obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Geology. Melvin and Kay married in September of 1958 and remained married for 62 years, a fact he was proud to share with others. He and Kay moved around while each continued to further their education. He finally settled in California where he obtained his PhD in Geology from the University of California at Santa Cruz and started working for the United States Geological Survey in Menlo Park, California — a position he loved and held for approximately 30 years.
As a volcanologist, he made many trips to the Hawaiian islands to remote places that vacationers never see, including extensive work on the island of Molokai. After retirement from the USGS, he established a new career in his second love: computers. In his tongue and cheek way, his business card read "I am IT."
Melvin and Kay settled into Newark, California, in 1975 where they raised their two children. He took pride in their home and neighbors often commented on his beautiful yard. He was an avid gardener, which was a skill he learned in his youth working in the family garden and various local orchards. He often had an abundance of fruit and vegetables, which he donated to co-workers, neighbors and the local senior center. Melvin is remembered as a hands-on dad coaching soccer, leading Awana at church, attending childhood performances and encouraging his children in their endeavors. If you were a friend to his child, you were also treated as family. Melvin's family motto was “we do it together” even under the protest of his children at times.
Melvin was a good listener and loved to be quick with a witty comment. These traits allowed him to get along with everyone. He had a steel trap memory for childhood radio shows, songs, comic bits and random trivia he would use to entertain and bring a smile to others. He loved singing silly songs, using goofy puns and telling corny jokes. In retirement he enjoyed swimming and working with other retired geologists through the USGS Emeritus program. Once he “fully” retired, he worked diligently to organize and catalog his sample rocks, which are now housed at the Smithsonian. But what he loved more than anything was talking about and spending time with his grandchildren. Before he passed, he was beginning to share his love of gardening with his grandchildren, who often ran out to the garden first thing when arriving at Grandpa's house.
He is survived by his wife, Naomi Kay Beeson of Modesto, California; his sister, Junella Johnson of Missoula, Montana; his children, Jared Beeson of Modesto, California, and Carrie Diamont of Murphys, California; and his grandchildren, Alexander and Taylor Beeson of Modesto, California, and David and Luke Diamont of Murphys, California.
He will be greatly missed.
Celebration of life TBA at Island City Cemetery this summer.
