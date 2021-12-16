May 15, 1937 - November 8, 2021
Melvin Lee “Mel” Buffington quietly embarked on his next great journey from his La Grande home on November 8, 2021, after a life well-lived. He was 84. Born May 15, 1937, in Baker, Oregon, Mel was the son of Cecil and Frances (Jory) Buffington.
His father was an itinerant jockey, so, rather than live a vagabond childhood, Mel spent most of his early years in the company of his maternal grandmother, Mildred Jory. She was a cook in logging camps and sawmill town hotels, so Mel lived in such places as Balm Creek, Whitney, Mission, Meacham, and for most of his youth, Pondosa.
Among his earliest memories of life in Pondosa was being small enough to crawl beneath the boardwalks between the hotel where he lived, the store, and the community center. He particularly looked forward to those explorations on Saturday and Sunday mornings after many of the weekend partiers had dropped a fair amount of change through the gaps between the boards the previous night. He also remembered being older and having to endure the prolonged bus ride in the dark from Pondosa to parochial school in Baker, and the return ride, again in the dark. He finished high school while living in Mission, and formed several lasting friendships among his First Peoples classmates.
Mel enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1956, and served four years until his honorable discharge in 1960. He served as a Morse code translator at the Stuttgart, Germany, Air Force Intelligence/Communications station. Upon his return to the United States, he went to work in the timber industry as a logging scaler, working in eastern Washington and in northeast Oregon. Besides logging, he worked at a travel trailer factory in the Grande Ronde valley. He also worked as a passport photographer and a freelance press photographer. He retired after twenty-five years as the photography instructor at EOU.
In 1964, he met Beverly June Russell of La Grande. They were married in June of 1965, in La Grande. They moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1966, where their son, Tyrone, was born in 1968. They divorced in 1970, but remained friends. Mel attended both EOSC (now EOU) in La Grande and UNM in Albuquerque, where he earned a BS in English.
Along with photography, Mel enjoyed a wide diversity of interests and pastimes. Most mornings were spent at a local bookstore, drinking coffee, reading the news, and seeing people. Conversely, he loved being deep in a quiet forest. He traveled widely across the West, stopping frequently to capture another image with his camera. Anywhere he found a quiet pool on a stream, he'd search for flat rocks to skip.
After photography, he devoted much of his spare time to writing poetry. He also created a series of drawings featuring fanciful creatures called “Upflings.” Several books of his poetry were published, as were many of his photographs. There were a number of gallery showings of his photographs and Upflings. His other love was music and dancing. A friend remarked that the most enduring image she has of him is of his unrestrained, exuberant dancing, indifferent to possible criticism from onlookers.
He was comfortable and confident enough in himself that, while he did nothing to provoke comment, he did nothing to prevent it either.
Mel lived his life with little regard to conventional lifestyles. He spent some time sojourning with the Rainbow People. While he did live in a “normal” house, he didn’t mow the lawn until the fire department forced him to do so, because he enjoyed the natural look of the plant growth.
He also spent several seasons living out of a Pinto station wagon and a cave near Albuquerque. For several years after his retirement, he alternated his residence between Portland and La Grande, living for three months at a time in one or the other, always stopping for meditation at Celilo Park. As with the rest of his life, Mel’s spirituality, while deep, was definitely nontraditional. Like many of the First Peoples he knew, he was deeply in tune with the earth and its inhabitants, and was particularly connected to coyotes and eagles. His son, Tyrone, noted that the following lines are one of his poems which appears at the beginning of most of his books.
“Thank you coyote spirit for your guidance.
May my heart be always open to yr wizzzdom.”
Mel had two trademark greetings. For many years, his response to a phone call was always “Good Morning!” regardless of the time of day or night. Later, people came to expect his characteristic “Quack Quack” as his greeting.
Mel was not an initiator. He never tried to influence or direct anyone’s actions. He would give his opinion or suggestion if requested, but would never offer comment unless he was invited to do so. He felt that he shouldn’t cause things to happen, but should merely allow them. He even refused to vote in elections because he felt that it would be trying to impose his will on society. Mel was a keen observer, and his insights were equally keen. He had no aspirations to be a mover and shaker. He lived sharply aware of everything around him, as though he were an ideal camera, unobtrusive, disturbing nothing, capturing everything in his imagination. Watching, always watching.
Samuel Clemens wrote, “The fear of death follows from the fear of life. A man who lives fully is prepared to die at any time.” Mel Buffington, the “Traveling Enigma,” lived his own extraordinary life to the fullest!
Mel is survived by his son, Tyrone Buffington, and partner, Brooke Shevlin, of Union, Oregon; and cousins, Janice “Donnie” Baxter of Medical Springs, Oregon, Monte cre Bennett and Carrie Lynn, both of Portland, Oregon, and Doug Jory of Hines, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mildred Jory; his parents, Cecil and Frances Buffington; and his brother, Cecil Thomas “Tommy” Buffington.
A Celebration of Life gallery showing of many of his works will be announced at a future date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.