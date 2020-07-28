June 11, 1946 - July 23, 2020
On July 23, 2020, Michael Doran May ended his battle with cancer. Mike was a kind, goofy, big-hearted guy who loved and was loved by many.
Mike was born June 11, 1946, and raised in La Grande, Oregon. He lived there most of his life, maintaining a wide circle of friends. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, completing three tours on the U.S.S. Iwo Jima. Mike was proud of his service, and service became a driving force in his life.
Mike is survived by his wife, Tracey May; his children, Apryl Wagner, Dawn VanAntwerp and fiancée Terry, and Shawn McAdams; as well as his stepchildren Liberty Avila and husband Nick, Noah Merrill, and Zach Merrick and wife Ty. Mike took delight in his grandchildren, Jessica Core and her husband Chad, Kory Voss and his wife Stephanie, Jake Wagner, Darrienne DelaRosa, Dakota DelaRosa, Marisa DelaRosa, Reed Avila, and August McAdams. He doted on his great-grandchildren, Vedder and Sophia Core, Parker Voss, and he was excited for the coming birth of Parker’s little brother. He is also survived by his brother, Tim May, and a large extended family.
Family was everything to Mike, and he spent much of his time visiting and helping family members. Once Mike thought of you as family, you were always family to him. He always kept up on every birthday and holiday and spent hours picking the exact right card for each person and occasion.
Mike was the kind of person who would do anything for anyone. He performed many large and small kindnesses, often helping people anonymously. He was hilarious and had a goofy sense of humor. He loved gag gifts of all types, with a special fondness for Cookie Monster and Alf. We will all miss his jokes, weather reports, and all the fun that we had with him.
There will be two services held for Mike to accommodate the distances family will have to travel during this time of COVID restrictions. There will be outdoor services in Gresham and La Grande, both in August. The La Grande service will be held August 29 at the Riverside Pavilion at 4 pm. Please wear masks and respect social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.