January 26, 1919 - September 13, 2020
Myrtle Valera Campbell, of La Grande, died Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home. She was born January 26, 1919, in Cabria, Saskatchewan, Canada, to Ernest and Irene Solomon. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22, at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande.
Myrtle attended schools in Idaho, graduating from Wilder High School. After graduation, she went to the vocational school in Weiser, Idaho, for a year. She moved to the Lostine and Wallowa, Oregon, area where she lived for several years working in the timber industry setting chokers.
Then she moved to La Grande, Oregon, got married and worked at several different jobs: operated a rip saw in a sawmill, picked and packed fruit, picked potatoes, and candled, cartoned and delivered eggs. She was a cocktail waitress for nine years at the Elks Club. Her last and final job was a cabinet builder at Terry Trailer where she worked for twelve years. No one at the factory wanted to work with her because she would make them look bad — she was so quick and efficient at everything she did.
Myrtle was married twice before her marriage to Wayne Murphy who died of cancer.
In 1991, she married Alvin Campbell who predeceased her in 2006. They enjoyed motorcycle trips, hunting and camping, traveling to Alaska and working in the yard and garden. One winter they shelled 10 gallon bags of black walnuts.
Myrtle lived to be 101 and if you asked she would contribute her longevity to never smoking, drinking or taking any kind of drugs including aspirin. She loved her poodles, Mitsy 1 and 2. She often commented that she didn’t know how she would survive alone without Mitsy. Her greatest joy in her later years was going for a ride in the country with Larry and Mitsy.
Surviving relatives include her niece, Sandy Clevenger of Fairbanks, Alaska; stepsons, Larry Campbell and wife, Karen, of Cove, Dale Campbell and wife, Ellen, of La Grande, and Ron Campbell and wife, Rita, of Pendleton; and stepdaughter, Judy Nordang and husband, Greg, of Twisp, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her son, Marshall; parents, Ernest Soloman and Irene Krall; stepfather; Frederick Krall; and her siblings, Gene Soloman, Neva Gascon, Ethyl Leon, and Robert, Freddy and Lenny Krall.
Contributions may be sent to the Blue Mountain Animal Shelter, 3212 Highway 30, La Grande 97850. Condolences may be sent to Loveland Funeral Chapel, 1508 Fourth St., La Grande, or online at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
