January 25, 1931 - November 19, 2020
Norma Jean (Wood) Goldsby passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020. She suffered from Alzheimer’s disease for several years and had a stroke.
Norma was born in Solider, Iowa, on January 25, 1931. She and her family moved to Lebanon, Oregon, in the early 1940s. Upon graduation from Lebanon High School she worked as a bookkeeper for a local accounting firm. Norma started dating Carl D. Goldsby in December of 1952, engaged on the following Valentine’s Day and married May 3, 1953, in Lebanon, Oregon, at Norma’s parents’ home. Norma adopted Carl’s daughter, Diane. The adoption was one of the first adoptions granted without the agreement of the living natural parent in the state of Oregon.
Carl and Norma moved from Salem to Klamath Falls in the summer of 1960. Norma was very involved in Professional Women Toastmasters, was a Red Cross Bloodmobile Chairperson and was a Girl Scout Leader. They moved to La Grande in 1964 where Norma became active in Eastern Star. She enjoyed serving as several Star Points. Carl and Norma discovered a joy in motorcycle touring and traveled all states west of the Mississippi as well as Canada. They logged over 500,000 miles together. She was President of the BMW Riders of Oregon and then became an Ambassador for the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America. Norma was also a volunteer at the La Grande Chamber of Commerce.
Norma was a loving dachshund dog Mom, an avid genealogy researcher and she loved crocheting afghans for family members. After losing Carl, she moved to Vancouver, Washington, in 2009 to be closer to her daughter.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl in November 1999, and her two brothers, Harry and Lee. Norma is survived by her daughter, Diane Goldsby of Vancouver, Washington, and her granddaughter, Karlee Mink of Kirkland, Washington. She also has several nieces and nephews in the Lebanon, Oregon, area.
She was a devoted wife, a protective loving mother and a jiggly-playful grandmother. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Carl, in Hillcrest East Cemetery in La Grande, Oregon.
