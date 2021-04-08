December 20, 1923 - March 28, 2021
With heavy hearts, the family of Norman Nathan Werst learned their beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather had passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Enterprise, Oregon. He was 97 years old.
Norman was born on December 20, 1923, at the home ranch in Wallowa, Oregon. He was the youngest of four children born to George F. Werst and Elma Greenwood. He was a brother to Vern Werst, Juanita Silver and Raymond Werst.
Norman graduated from Wallowa High School in 1942. After graduation, he started working with his father on the home ranch. He was deferred from the army to stay on the farm as the Wersts already had a son in the service. On June 20, 1943, he married the love of his life, Amy Lou Brätt. Together, they led a life of milking cows, raising hogs, running a dairy and raising beef. When they retired in 1993, Norman and Amy Lou traveled in the United States, Australia and Europe.
During his life, Norman belonged to the Elks, the Eagles and the Independent Order of Odd Fellows. He was on the Planning Commission, Production Credit Association, Wallowa Cemetery Board, and was recognized as Cattleman of the Year.
Norman is survived by his wife of 77 years; son, Mark and wife, Connie; grandsons, Ray and Ty; son, Kevin and wife, Kim; granddaughter, Haley; sister-in-law, LaVerne Werst; two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter; and many more nieces, nephews and cousins.
Norman is preceded in death by his siblings; his baby son, Timothy Patrick; and grandson, Jason Werst.
The Werst family may hold a memorial at a later date.
