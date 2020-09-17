December 19, 1934 - September 1, 2020
Mischievous smile for miles. Any high school student who saw it knew something was a-brewing — don’t be found snoozing — you might catch the dust off the chalkboard eraser! First to class? Test Mr. Heier’s classroom door knob before entering — it might be a zinger! Former LHS science teacher Norman Ray Heier, of La Grande, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 1, 2020, next to his beloved wife, Greta, after a brave battle with Parkinson’s. He was born on December 19, 1934, to Verna Heier Black and Leon Heier, in Bakersfield, California.
After graduating high school in 1953, Norm married the love of his life, Greta Messersmith, on June 16, 1954, in Weiser, Idaho. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Santa Cruz, California, where Norm attended Bethany Bible College. After spending two years in California, where Glenda was born, the family moved back to Weiser. Norm worked at the local lumber yard and for the Messersmith family business, and during this five-year period in Weiser, Ralene and Lorie were born. Once Norm realized his desire and dream to teach, the family moved to La Grande, in 1963, where Norm attained his master’s degree at Eastern Oregon College. Deciding to stay in La Grande, Norm began his career as a high school teacher where he taught chemistry, physics and photography at LHS for 30 years.
Norm was passionate about teaching, cared deeply for his peers and his students. His enthusiasm and humor impacted many lives. He delighted in making learning fun, was known for his experiments like making mini-sulphuric explosions.
Pop (lovingly referred to by family) loved two things more than teaching: he loved Jesus with his whole being, evidenced by how everyone he met was either a friend or family; and he loved his family, both given and adopted. He loved that he raised three strong women of faith and delighted in teaching them in high school. Although he only taught a few of his grandchildren in high school, he took great pleasure in instilling and teaching all of his grandchildren how to live with real joy.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Norm enjoyed being active in their church; he was often called upon to teach Sunday school, lead men’s groups or lead worship on Sunday. His other pastimes included hunting, gardening, being a self-taught handyman, attending local high school and college sporting events, and traveling.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Greta, of 66 years; his three daughters, Glenda Barton, Ralene Olsen and Lorie Odegaard; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Family, friends, students and all are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering on Saturday, October 10, at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Park Pavilion.
