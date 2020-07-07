Obituary: PAUL EDWIN HOWARD

July 13, 1957 - July 2, 2020
Paul Edwin Howard died Thursday, July 2, in Boise, Idaho. He was 62 years old.
Paul was born July 13, 1957, in Portland, Oregon. The family subsequently moved to Summerville, Oregon, where Paul was baptized in the Baptist church. He grew up in Summerville and graduated from Imbler High School in l975. In his early years, he enjoyed the best of the Eastern Oregon outdoors, fishing and waterskiing. He liked horseback riding and entered his cows in 4-H competitions. In high school, Paul showcased his natural athletic talent as quarterback of the football squad and a starter on the basketball team. Like his father, Jay, Paul spent quality time with automobiles, especially his 1969 383 Magnum Roadrunner. Paul’s car was well known in the valley as one of the fastest in the quarter mile. He took on many challengers with fast cars, but most could not beat his orange Roadrunner with the black vinyl top. In addition, he loved music and always wanted the best stereo equipment.
In his early 20s, Paul developed a mental illness that altered the course of his life. He coped with it as best he could, following his medical regimen carefully and carrying on strongly and bravely in spite of the inevitable complications. Living independently was important to Paul, and he held down a job for nearly 25 years at the Center for Human Development in La Grande. In his off hours, he took great pride in looking after his mom, Carolyn, as she grew older. Paul tended her yard, walked Bella, a dog they both loved, and cleaned her house — a task in which he proved fastidious and precise. Paul also enjoyed spending time with, and taking care of, his girlfriend, Carol, who shared with him a love of movies and music. To the end, people who knew him, including his doctor, praised his caring nature and his integrity. His cousin said Paul had a heart of gold.
Paul always loved family time. He enjoyed several vacations on the Oregon Coast with his cousin Jack. Recent trips to Yellowstone National Park and Grand Canyon with siblings Greg and Susan, sister-in-law Julie, and niece Amica became highlights of Paul’s life. All of his family admired his determination to persevere in spite of his life challenges, and his brothers and sisters especially will always remember him for having modeled faith, courage and strength for them. They said of their brother, “He played the hand he was dealt and made the most of it. He never complained.” Paul’s saintly namesake paid him a fitting tribute in the King James Bible: “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Paul is survived by his mother, Carolyn; his brothers, Greg (Julie) and John (Debbie; sisters, Susan (Matt) Vogler and Holly (Brian) Whitten; many nieces, nephews and grands; and his friend, Carol.
His family vows to honor his memory by living the values he embodied. Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory are encouraged to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation.
