Peggy was born in Enterprise, Oregon, to Millie and Spencer Mastrude. She attended La Grande High School, where she met the love of her life, Larry, with whom she would marry and raise their three children: Rob, Steve and Dave. When her sons grew up, she found new love with her dogs, Kelsi, Krisie and most recently, little Josie. Peggy is survived by Larry, her husband of 61 years; siblings Joe, Tammy and Tom; her three sons; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Peggy was adored by all who knew her. She lived without judgment of others and sought to make everyone around her feel warm and at home. Peggy was quick-witted and generous with her smile and laughter. Her beautiful spirit and constant joy is our greatest loss.
Her greatest love was her grandchildren, and there was no better way to showcase the joy they brought her than by gathering together during holidays and other occasions. Each grandchild has memories that they will carry with them forever, from tea parties and days spent at the hot springs to spending time with her in “Peggy’s Flower Patch” where she passed on her many talents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider making a donation to the American Cancer Society, 7325 W. Deschutes Ave., Suite A, Kennewick, WA 99336.
A viewing will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 5-7 pm. A second viewing will be held at Loveland Funeral Chapel on Thursday, November 18, 2021, 9:30-9:50 a.m., and the funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. The funeral service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 10 a.m.
She is clothed in strength and dignity,
and she laughs without fear of the future.
— Proverbs 31:25
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.