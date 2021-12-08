Phillip Camron Miller, 82, of La Grande, died November 13, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Phil was born August 25, 1939, in Ontario, Oregon, to Elizabeth “Bessie” McCabe Miller and Robert “Bob” Miller. He was preceded in the family line-up by two older sisters, Mary Kay Miller (Raftery) and Roberta Miller (Borgonovo), and followed by a younger brother, Francis “Frank” Xavier Miller. In 1979 Phil Met Edda Schiller In La Grande. They got married and spent 42 years together. He has three stepchildren, Dawn Schiller, Terry Curtiss and Wayne Schiller. Phil was a family man and deeply devoted to his wife, children, and great-grandchildren. His grandchildren, Jeremy and Christopher Smith, Chelsie and Matthew Schiller-Curtiss, were like his own children and he helped raise them in every aspect of their life. Phil loved all his grandchildren, Jade Bristol, Selina Carolson and Nicole Schiller. And many great-grandchildren. His sisters, many nieces and nephews have many fond memories and will miss him very much.
Phil moved to La Grande from Ontario when he was four years old. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1957. He was recruited to play football for Coalinga Junior College in Coalinga, California. After two years he returned to La Grande to attend Eastern Oregon University where he also played football and graduated in 1961 with a bachelor’s in business. During the Vietnam war, Phil enlisted in the Marine Corps and attended officer candidate school in Quantico, Virginia. After receiving his commission, he was sent to Okinawa for his tour of duty. After leaving the Marine Corps, he attended the University of Oregon earning his master’s degree. He returned to La Grande, a city he loved and never wanted to leave. Phil worked for Union Pacific railroad for a short period. He ran Cass’s Bar and Grill on Island Avenue for several years. Phil then worked for Terry trailers for over 30 years where he eventually retired. His love for kids and sports led him to volunteer to coach Optimist football and softball for many years. Phil was always willing to go above and beyond for his family and friends. He was a very humble man, never talking about himself, instead always pointing out others’ strengths.
