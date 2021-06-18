July 16, 1933 - May 5, 2021
Mountain Man, Professor, Husband, Father, Friend
Ray D. Stinnett passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2021, after a year-long battle with cancer.
Ray was born on July 16, 1933, in Augusta, Kansas, to Ray Everett Stinnett and Lolah Jane Beesely Stinnett. The fourth of nine children, Ray’s family journeyed to the Northwest during the Great Depression where they settled near Selah, Washington.
Ray joined the U.S. Air Force at age 19. There he met and served with his first wife, Donna Jean Foreman, for six years during the Korean War. Together they had four children: Ray Jr., Kelly, Tom and Suzanne. Upon the death of his firstborn, Ray Jr., Ray left the Air Force and began college.
Pursuing a career in education, Ray studied in both Washington and Oregon, eventually receiving a PhD in Psychology from the University of Oregon. He began teaching at Eastern Oregon University in 1968 and was instrumental in establishing their psychology department. Known for his innate humor, empathy and leadership, he was a beloved professor and mentor to many. Ray loved teaching. After his tenure, he began a private practice and became a school psychologist and expert witness.
An avid golfer, Ray joined the La Grande Country Club, where he engaged in spirited and rambunctious matches.
Ray met his wife and companion, Patti Zo Clarke, in 1981. Together they raised Patti’s daughter, Kathy. Ray and Patti shared a love of the mountains and made countless trips into the Eagle Cap Wilderness with their string of pack mules and horses. During elk season, Ray was joined by his compadres for event-filled adventures into the Minam and Snake River country.
When Ray and Patti acquired their cabin at Boulder Park wilderness trailhead, they became such a fixture that Ray was dubbed the informal “Mayor of Boulder Park.” Ray was a wonderful host and always had an eye out for a friend. Many a day was spent with family and friends enjoying the high-country splendor. This was Ray’s happy place.
Ray was a family man, often thinking about his parents, children, siblings and extended family. In the 70s, he helped his mother relocate to La Grande and many siblings followed suit. Innumerable lively Stinnett gatherings convened over the decades.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; son, Ray Jr.; first wife, Donna; daughter, Suzanne; great-grandson, Ray; brother, Bill; and sisters, Jo, Chloe, Peggy and Jackie. He is survived by his wife, Patti; daughter, Kelly (Shauna); son, Tom (Kristen); stepdaughter, Kathy (Teddy); sister, Oddie (Dennis); sister, Mavis; brother, George (LuFrayne); grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Ray will be remembered as a caring, tough-as-nails mountain man. An authentic mix of psychologist and cowboy, Ray’s quick wit, gregarious nature and big heart often shone through his weathered exterior. He will truly be missed by family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at Ray and Patti’s ranch on Morgan Lake Road. Due to Covid, masks will be required. If inspired, bring a favorite Ray story. RSVP to tostin111@yahoo.com.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
