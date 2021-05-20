September 27, 1929 - May 14, 2021
Reta Mae (Witherrite) Snyder, age 91, died on May 14, 2021, at the Wildflower Lodge in La Grande, Oregon.
Reta was born Sept. 27, 1929, to Lyal and Sylvia (Whitman) Witherrite. She was born at home in Enterprise, Oregon, moving to the Imnaha River homestead when Reta was in second grade. In the fall of 1947, she was introduced to Tom Snyder and they married May 27, 1948. She worked for her board and graduated high school from Walla Walla High School two hours after they were wed. They lived in Wallowa County on the Snyder Ranch on Rye Ridge near Paradise, Oregon. There they had their four children, Jack, Jean, Terry and Nancy.
In 1963 they moved to Kettle Falls, Washington, where they were involved in a family business: Singers Junction Cafe, service station, and motel. Reta always had big gardens and worked hard at keeping the family fed. We always had plenty of home canned vegetables and fruit. Reta made western shirts for Tom and the boys and many clothes for the girls also.
In 1964 Tom went to work for ASARCO mining Co. Then in 1971 Tom was transferred to the Black Cloud mine in Leadville, Colorado, still with ASARCO. They resided in Buena Vista, Colorado, out in the country where Reta could have a garden and Tom could have horses. Tom was transferred back into the beautiful northwest with the mining company and they moved to Troy, Montana, in 1981, where Reta had a huge garden, fruit trees, large yard and lots of flower beds. They both worked hard to make this a beautiful place. Tom retired, and they moved to Wallowa, Oregon, in 1997.
She was a member of the Methodist Church in Troy, Montana, and in Wallowa, Oregon, then the Christian Life Center in Elgin and then Enterprise Christian Church in Enterprise when she moved to the Alpine House in Joseph, Oregon. Church was a big part of her life.
Reta bought property and built a home in Elgin, Oregon, after Tom’s death in 2002. She lived in Elgin until 2013 when she moved to Alpine House assisted living in Joseph, Oregon. Then moved to the Wildflower Lodge in La Grande, Oregon, in February of 2021 to the memory care unit.
Reta is survived by her sons, Jack Snyder of Joseph, Oregon, and Terry Snyder of Paradise, Oregon; daughters, Jean (Gary) Sublie of Deer Park, Washington, and Nancy (John) Rolfsrud of Keene North Dakota; eight Grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers, Weldon (Barbara) Witherrite of Enterprise, Oregon, Jerald (Lou) Witherrite of Imnaha, Oregon, and Orson (Pam) Witherrite of Kennewick, Washington; brother-in-law, William “Bill” or “Bud” (Rita) Snyder of Corvallis, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Snyder; parents Lyal and Sylvia Witherrite; sisters, Dorene (Earl) Wattenburger and JoAnn (Fred) Haslam/Banks; brothers, Lyal Jr. (Clare), Norman (Fern) and Terrel (Alice) Witherrite; mother- and father-in-law, Jeff and Ruby (Graham) Snyder; brother-in-law, Frank (Marge) Snyder; sisters-in-law, Myrna Witherrite and Lillian (Joe) Beach; daughter-in-law, Jody (Foster) Snyder; and great-granddaughter, Auburn Schaefer.
Funeral services will be held at Merchant Funeral Home, Clarkston on May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m., with burial services at the Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston, Washington, following the Funerals service. At Reta’s request there will be a private viewing for family before her service. Please mask up to attend the service.
In lieu of flowers, if desired you may send donations to the Vineland Cemetery, Clarkston, Washington, or to the Enterprise Cemetery, Enterprise, Oregon, for maintenance. Please designate your preference.
Appreciation and thank you goes out to our family and friends as well as all the staff at Alpine House assisted living, Joseph, Oregon, and the same to Wildflower Lodge, La Grande, Oregon, for all the care Reta got in her last leg of life. As well as Heart ‘n Home Hospice, La Grande, Oregon, for all their tender and loving care in her last days.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.