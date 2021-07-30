December 19, 1933 - July 26, 2021
Rita Ann Lanman, 87, of La Grande, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021, at her residence.
Rita was born on December 19, 1933, in Portland, Oregon, to Arley and Myrtle Hornish. She grew up and went to school in Gresham, Oregon. She moved to La Grande in 1952, married and had three children. In 1979, she married Billy E. Lanman and gained five wonderful stepchildren and their families.
Rita was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Episcopal church, a member of Hope Chapter 13, Order of Eastern Star, Union County Daughters of the Nile, and an active member of the Grand Ronde Hospital Auxiliary.
Rita was preceded in death by her husband and true love, Billy E. Lanman, and her mother and father.
Rita is survived by her wonderful shared family, Kenneth Nice, Stephen Nice, Linda Belock, Bob Lanman, Cindy Webber, Mark Lanman and Mike Lanman; eight wonderful grandchildren and their families; many nieces and nephews; extended family and many good friends.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
