August 38, 1934 - November 13, 2020
Rita Mae Miller was born into a loving home on August 28, 1934, in Fullerton, California, to Audre and Merwyn (Jiggs) Morris. She was shortly joined by sisters Zenda, Susie and Victoria. A defining moment in Rita’s life was when a young man shared with her mother the doctrine of the LDS church. She was baptized at 14 and remained a faithful member, serving in a variety of callings, until her passing.
Rita met her first husband, Ron, on a California beach when she was 15. They married on November 5, 1954, after Ron returned from the Navy. Rita worked for a phone company a short time before giving birth to their first son, Glenn. Their family blossomed with the addition of Rhonda, Dana, Karen, Sarah and Jonathan. Ron worked as a Mechanical Engineer while in California but the call to drill wells in the mountains of Eastern Oregon drew them to the small town of Cove in 1973.
It was there that Rita exemplified the Pioneer Woman extraordinaire that she was. She started the morning with her “work shoes” on and quite literally didn’t stop moving until well after the sun went down. Born frugal, she perfected gardening, canning, soap making, farming, sewing, cake making, and decorating using the most limited of resources. Her daughters have fond memories of her working until late at night on prom dresses, May Day dresses, square-dancing dresses and jackets for prom dresses that she thought were immodest. With a heart for teaching, one of her greatest joys was volunteering at Cove Elementary molding young minds.
When the wells dried up, mechanical engineering called them back to California in 1985 until Ron retired and they moved back to Cove 10 years later. The retired life was filled with grandchildren, golfing and continued community service. When Ron passed away in 2008, after 54 years of marriage, she spent her time buying homes and flipping them.
Rita never met a stranger. She loved engaging with people and it was very difficult to live alone for her. Thankfully, in April of 2012, Richard Miller sent her some peaches as a thank you for a meal that she had delivered to him after his wife passed. She reciprocated with a dinner in Cove. They married shortly after that, on November 18 of that same year. Traveling, camping and a myriad of home projects filled their days. Richard was a delightful addition to her family. He was a blessing to her and adored by all of Rita’s children. Sadly, he passed away six weeks before Rita.
Her sudden passing is considered a tender mercy from the Lord and she will be dearly missed by not only her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but by everyone who was ever blessed to have known her in any small way. Her joy was abounding and her gift was to make everyone feel better after spending time with her.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.