July 6, 1927 - April 10, 2021
Robert James Staley was born on July 6, 1927, in the family home on North Main Street in Prineville, Oregon, to Ed and Josephine (Bastonero) Staley. In 1932, they moved to their house on the Ochoco where his father owned a cinnabar mine. Living on the Ochoco was an idyllic time for Robert and his siblings. They had freedom to roam the valley and hills and had endless outdoor adventures.
When his two older siblings started attending the Howard School, Robert, the oldest of the “little kids,” hatched a plan to make a surprise visit to Vern and Pearl, “the big kids,” at the Howard School, over a mile away. Robert, 5, and Ed Jr., 4, holding Betty, age 2, between them walked over the hills to the Howard School, not taking the road to avoid detection. They were surprised that they were not greeted with fanfare but told to get back home. They returned by the road, deflated, their adventure over. Vern recalls always seeing these three tow-headed little kids playing together on the Ochoco.
Robert attended the Howard School where one of his teachers recognized and encouraged his artistic talents. At an early age he showed great interest in machines, especially cars. He always identified friends and acquaintances with the make, model, year and color of their cars. In 1938, the family moved back to the family home in Prineville. Robert’s maternal grandparents, Fred and Catherine Bastonero, homesteaded near Bear Creek Buttes. Visits to their homestead were epic journeys which involved driving cross country over rugged terrain of lava rock, dodging sagebrush and juniper trees, and kids getting carsick, and Father Ed changing flat tires. Grandpa Bastonero roasted peanuts for the kids and they made ice cream. Grandma Catherine made chicken dinners and ravioli. Ed Staley then had to make the wild drive back to town in time to milk the cow.
Robert completed grade school in Prineville and then graduated from Crook County High School in 1945. He entered the Navy in July 1945 and served on a ship in the Pacific that ran supplies to Japan and the Philippines. Later, he was stationed at Treasure Island and became well acquainted with the Bay Area as he was the boss’s driver. After the Navy, he returned home to Prineville and worked as the power plant operator at the Alexander-Yawkey mill. He married Beverly Violet DeSelm on June 30, 1951, in Prineville.
Robert and Beverly lived next door to both sets of in-laws in Prineville. To this union were born four sons, Steven, Ryan, Paul and Bruce. Beverly died from postpartum complications on Nov 12, 1958. Ed and Josephine raised Bruce for the first year, while Beverly’s mother, Eva Swonger, helped care for the three older boys.
Robert then married Janet Ruth Reimer on December 4, 1959, in Redmond, Oregon. She had one daughter, Sandra, who lost her father in an accident. After marrying Janet, Robert had the opportunity to move to La Grande and to be the Service Manager at Hand Ford car dealership. In May of 1961 they had a daughter, named Donna, to finish out their family. In 1963 they opened the new Shell Oil gas station on Adams Avenue. He ran the station for 14 years before selling and going to work for Blue Mountain Auto Parts running the automotive machine shop. He retired in 1990 so he would have time to work on his street rods and hunt elk. He and his cars were featured in “Street Rod” and “Hot Rod” magazines several times. Over the years he won many awards for his cars in multiple car shows and loved to participate in parades.
When Janet retired the two started traveling. They visited Italy, Spain, Portugal. Morocco, Thailand, China, England, Ireland, Scotland, London, Wales and Turkey. They had many stories to tell from their travels.
Robert also enjoyed big game hunting and shot many trophy elk that were displayed for years at Blue Mountain Auto Parts. He hunted with his daughter Donna in the Minam Wilderness area. The two also participated in Jeep racing and belonged to the Forest Rovers Jeep club. Robert quit racing when Donna moved to Colorado but continued to hunt elk in Idaho for many years with his beloved Barbie horse and his mules.
When his family was young, he was a 4-H leader for an automotive club. He passed down his passion for restoring and building street rods and many of those boys have continued to enjoy his passion throughout their lives.
Robert had two silent heart attacks in September 2019. He wasn’t expected to live at first. When he was discharged to home, they said they hoped he could possibly live a month. Robert was not done with his cars and continued to work limited time on cars and participated in some local parades in his street rods. In the last hours of his life he was dreaming of working on cars and spoke in his sleep of carburetors and manifolds when he passed peacefully away at his residence on Buchanan Lane where he had lived and raised his family for 61 years. Although we fully expect him to come home if he can’t find the Republican party where he ends up.
Survivors include his brother, Vernon; sister, Betty; children, Steve, Ryan and Rose, Paul and Kathleen, Sandra and Jim, Bruce and Tammy, and Donna and Kim; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; and his good friend Ben whom he thought of like a son.
He was preceded in death by his father, John “Ed”; mother, Josephine; baby sister, Josephine; sister, Pearl; and brother, Edward.
Services open to the public April 29, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, 1002 L Avenue, La Grande, Oregon 97580. Please send no flowers. Donations in Robert’s name can be made to the Blue Mt. Humane Society. Graveside services in Prineville Cemetery April 30, 2021, at 2 p.m.
