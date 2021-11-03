March 2, 1957 - September 17, 2021
Our Lord God took a great man, husband, father, best friend, and hero home on September 17, 2021. He was born March 2, 1957, to Harold and Lois Kautz in Ontario, Oregon.
Bob lived in Fruitland, Idaho, most of his school years. He graduated from Fruitland High School, and was involved in the high school band playing the trumpet. He was also active in FFA, basketball and baseball. His senior year in high school he won several awards for pitching on the baseball team. After graduating high school he went to BSU Vo-Tech and graduated with a parts counterman certificate. Bob got a job with Peterbilt in Boise right after finishing college. He later moved to La Grande and had a job with Eagle Truck and Machine for many years. He was promoted to parts manager and later became the store manager. When they built a new store in Hermiston, he also managed that store. Gordon Trucking Company bought Eagle Freightliner and they kept him on as the manager of both stores and tasked him to help with recruiting and other responsibilities. The business name then changed to Freightliner Northwest. He took great pride in making sure his stores were “Elite Status” and established many connections and friendships with employees, vendors and customers. His supervisor shared that he was perfect for his position and he will be greatly missed.
In 1995 Bob married the love of his life, and devoted wife, Dorothy. He was a great father to daughters, Domini and Angie, and son, Mike, and loved them all as if they were his own children. Bob was an excellent Papa. His quiet instructions, kind attention and genuine love of just hanging out with his grandchildren was evident at every visit. He absolutely loved taking them fishing, swimming, golfing and anything outdoors. He had such a great love for bowling,
hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, 4-wheeler riding, and mushroom and huckleberry picking. He had a cabin in the mountains and enjoyed taking his family there to help cut wood or just play in the great outdoors. He was a master on the grill and he loved to BBQ, smoke meats and even dutch oven cooking. His joy of cooking led him to create new recipes and we were always thrilled to step aside and just enjoy all the delicious meals he turned out. No one could make a chicken fried steak like him — that was a specialty of his and that meal among others will be missed.
Bob joined the La Grande Country Club and started golfing and that became a big love of his. How he loved the game and the friends he made playing golf. He was on the men’s league, greens committee and board at the La Grande Country Club. With his best friend, Eric, they were always entering golf tournaments around Oregon and planning special golf trips around California, Washington and Oregon.
Bob went home to see his father, Harold; mother, Lois; and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy; brother, Rod Kautz of Boise, Idaho; children, Angie Kautz (Carol) of Milwaukie, Oregon, Domini Toney (Nathan) and their children, Hudson and Greyson, of Albany, Oregon, and Mike Sheffer (Rebecca) and their children, Charish, Selinia and Julianna of La Grande, Oregon. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Due to covid, the family has decided to put together a video memorial that will be shared online. To view it go to https://youtu.be/Rru9TFeo98s.
The family wishes to thank everyone for their well wishes, cards, food and flowers. Bob’s positive attitude, and big heart will be missed by all.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.